Celebrity Astrologer Reveals 1 Feature That Gives Meghan Markle’s Astrological Sign Away ‘Even at First Glance’

A celebrity psychic compared Meghan Markle to her astrological sign, Leo, and noted one “stunning” feature that gives that sign away at first sight.

More than a physical representation, the astrologer said the Duchess of Sussex is a manifestation of some of the classic traits of a Leo, with notes in her chart that make her character stand out even more.

The astrologer summarized that Meghan “embodies Leo qualities beautifully,” but the same can’t be said about her husband for his sign.

Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrity psychic says Meghan Markle’s ‘unusual combination of planets’ earns her fans and haters

While speaking with Express.co.uk, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman explained how Meghan’s astrological chart made her destined to become famous. It also earns her both love and hate, the astrologer noted. “Meghan’s personality isn’t commonplace, it is unique,” she said. “On some level, all Leos are kind of unique. But her chart is even more special.”

“What makes Meghan Markle a truly outstanding character, however, is the combinations in her full astrological chart,” Honigman explained. “Her ascendant sign is family-loving and traditional Cancer, which means she’ll do anything for her nearest and dearest. Her moon sign is soft and balanced Libra, an elegant and kind-hearted sign, which is also evident in her conduct.”

Honigman said, “The fans that [Meghan] earns, and the haters who react to her, are all inevitable consequences of having this unusual combination of planets.”

Celebrity astrologer said Meghan Markle’s hair gives her astrological sign away ‘even at first glance’

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman compared Meghan to her zodiac sign. She explained, “Leos love the limelight and enjoy public-facing jobs and the feeling of being adored. Leos also enjoy impacting the lives of others, whether or not they’re acknowledged.”

According to the psychic, “Meghan Markle embodies Leo qualities beautifully. Her job as a high profile actress, and her many charity endeavors and involvement in nonprofit organizations fit perfectly with her Leo star sign.”

Furthermore, one of her most “stunning” features is all Leo, Honigman said. “Signified by the Lion, the sign of Leo are known for their glorious hair,” the astrologer explained. “And Meghan’s stunning mane gives her astrology away even at first glance.”

Celebrity psychic says Prince Harry doesn’t exactly ‘scream Virgo’

Prince Harry | AP Photo/Matt Dunham/Pool

Honigman also compared Prince Harry to his sign for Slingo, noting, “Virgos are reasonable and sensible, methodical and practical.”

“As the younger, cheekier of the siblings, Harry’s public image has been that of a rebel who stretches the boundaries, not a stickler for rules, which Virgos often are,” Honigman explained.

She added, “A lot of elements in Prince Harry’s life don’t exactly scream Virgo.”

However, there was one area in Harry’s history where the prescribed traits of his sign shined a little brighter to Honigman. “Where we can see his Virgo characteristics come to light is in his military career,” the astrologer pointed out. “Virgos make fantastic soldiers, as they like rules and routines and a hierarchy.”

She concluded, “Harry spent 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain. This is very Virgoan indeed.”