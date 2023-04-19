Charles Sent Harry a ‘Huge Hint’ With Souvenir Coronation Program Photo, According to a Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

The souvenir coronation program includes a 2018 family photo featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It seems to be a reminder of moments of happiness and bonding,” according to a body language expert.

King Charles III “has thrown his hat into the ring in terms of reconciliation,” the expert said.

King Charles III and Prince Harry | John Phillips/Getty Images

A body language expert says it’s Prince Harry’s “move” after a “huge hint” from King Charles III by way of a souvenir coronation program. What “message” a throwback family photo seemingly sent the Duke of Sussex. Plus, how it subtly combatted his and Meghan Markle‘s “ongoing claims of rejection and unhappiness.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very much integrated’ into the 2018 photo seen in the souvenir coronation program

Despite where Harry might stand with his father, he — and Meghan — got a shout-out in the souvenir coronation program. They appear alongside Camilla Parker Bowles as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children in a 2018 family photo taken to mark the king’s 70th birthday.

While Harry and his older brother reportedly made the photo a nightmare to take, according to body language expert Judi James, it still sends a “message” of “unity.”

“This is an interesting choice of photo with an overall message that leans heavily towards [sic] family unity and affection,” she told the U.K.’s Express. “It suggests a desire and optimism for a return to a loving core of the UK monarchy that includes both Charles’s sons and their wives and children.”

The photo “shows Charles as primarily a fond and hands-on grandpa, surrounded by people he loves and who love him.”

“Taken from the batch of photos from this session it also seems to want to create a very even-handed, idealised [sic] view of the family group,” James added, noting some photos from the “session” focused more on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Harry and Meghan are very much integrated here. Whereas, there were some photos taken on the same session where [Prince] Louis leans to grab his grandpa’s face and the attention seems to favour [sic] the Waleses end of the pose.”

Photo shows ‘powerful undercurrents’ in Harry, Meghan, and William’s body language



“If we unravel the individual body language messages here there seem to be some powerful undercurrents, too,” James continued.

“Firstly from Meghan, who looks relaxed and happy and is even leaning forward to suggest a strong desire to be a very willing part of this family group.”

Possibly a “counter-charge” from the king, including the photo in the souvenir coronation program might’ve been a “reminder” of how things once were, according to James.

“It seems to be a reminder of moments of happiness and bonding that provide a deliberate counter-charge to the Sussexes’ ongoing claims of rejection and unhappiness,” she said.

Meanwhile, “Harry and William’s pose looks equally laden with messages that fly in the face of their rift. The brothers stand together here, close enough for their arms to be touching, and both wearing happy and relaxed smiles.”

Souvenir coronation program photo is more than a ‘hug from Charles to his sons’



“The body language signals seem to go further than just an extended and offered hug from Charles to his sons,” James continued.

According to the expert, the photo in the souvenir coronation program shows a “loving family” is still a possibility for Harry. “It seems like a huge hint that Harry should look at the good times and be aware that what he is missing in terms of a loving family is still on offer and could be re-built,” she said.

“It is as though Charles has thrown his hat into the ring in terms of reconciliation, leaving it to Harry to make the next move.”

The coronation is on May 6, 2023. Harry’s attending solo. As for Meghan, she’s staying in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Anticipated to be a short visit, Harry’s expected to depart England shortly after the ceremony to make it back home for Archie’s birthday, which also falls on coronation day.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.