Who Is Charlie Bristow in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5?

ABC‘s The Rookie Season 5 focused on love and Ebola in episode 16, “Exposed.” The hour (which was initially supposed to air on Feb. 14) took place on Valentine’s Day, and every couple on the show faced difficulties in their relationship during the episode. And Wesley Evers and Angela Lopez’s problems stemmed from a new security guard named Charlie in The Rookie.

Preeti Desai | Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Preeti Desai plays Charlie Bristow in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 16

As fans recall, the characters tried to bring down Elijah Stone once and for all by pulling off an intricate con in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15. Not only were the LAPD and FBI unsuccessful, but they also accidentally pushed two enemies together — Elijah and Abril Rodas. Now, Elijah is out for blood and has his sights set on Angela and Wesley.

Despite Angela’s objections, Wesley hired a “private security guy” named Charlie Bristow in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16. Angela believed it was a “waste of money,” plus they had two police units watching over the Evers family 24/7.

Angela’s anger only grew when she met Charlie, who was not a “massive Neanderthal who smells like chaw and gun oil.” Instead, Charlie was a beautiful British woman who spent eight years in the SAS working counterterrorism and has been doing private security for the past three years. Since Angela could take of herself and Jack was staying home with Wesley, they assigned Charlie to remain with Wesley and Jack.

At work, Angela expressed her frustrations to her coworkers. And after seeing a picture of Charlie, most agreed that Angela needed to get the security guard out of her house. However, Nolan claimed that Wesley wasn’t “the cheating type.” But fans know that Wesley had an affair while engaged to Monica.

Wesley later FaceTimed Angela after hearing about the Ebola outbreak, and she reassured him she was OK. They both apologized for how they acted that morning, but then Angela saw Charlie holding Jack in the background and abruptly ended the call.

At the end of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16, Angela and Wesley finally made up, but Charlie had one more surprise for them. She knocked on their door and delivered a present from Elijah — a heart-shaped box full of dead roses and bugs.

Why Preeti Desai looks familiar

The Rookie fans might recognize Preeti Desai, who plays Charlie, because she was the first woman of Indian descent to win Miss Great Britain in 2006. She has also acted in several movies and is a supermodel.

Desai’s film and television credits include Shor in the City, One by Two, The Bachelor Next Door, Saving My Baby, The Work Wife, Woman Up, The Stunt Double, and The Guardians of Justice.

Since Elijah’s reign of terror is far from over, Desai will likely appear again as Charlie Bristow in The Rookie Season 5.

We need to know more about this ex-British Special Forces hottie ? pic.twitter.com/JEU8of2pW9 — The Rookie (@therookie) February 21, 2023

Who else is in the cast of ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 16?

Along with Preeti Desai as Charlie Bristow, the cast of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 includes:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Arjay Smith as James Murray

Kyle Schmid as Noah

Felicia Day as Dr. Morgan

Augie Duke

Kyle Davis

Tom Plumley

New episodes of The Rookie Season 5 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

