‘Cheers’: What Wade Boggs Did to Make Kirstie Alley Say ‘What the F***’

The cast of the NBC comedy Cheers needn’t get star struck. They’ve welcomed the likes of Alex Trebek and John Cleese to their show. However, Wade Boggs did something so shocking it made Cheers star Kirstie Alley say, “What the f***?” Only she didn’t find out until a year after his episode.

L-R: Wade Boggs and Ted Danson | NBCU Photo Bank

Cheers writer Ken Levine told the story on his podcast, Hollywood & Levine. Remembering his friend on Dec. 14 after her death on Dec. 5, Levine still laughed at the story he and Alley shared.

Wade Boggs agreed to be on ‘Cheers’ for less than noble reasons

Boggs appeared on the season 6 episode “Bar Wars” in 1988. In the April 1989 issue of Penthouse, Boggs’ mistress Margo Adams revealed the details of his Cheers appearance. If you don’t want to follow the link to a NSFW adult site, Levine recaps the story himself.

“Margo Adams lived in Anaheim,” Levine said on Hollywood & Levine. “At one point, she talks about the fact that Wade called her one day and said, ‘Hey, good news. I’m going to be in Southern California for a couple of days. I’m doing a scene on Cheers so we can get together.’ Of course, prior to this, I’m thinking man, what power I have. I mention Wade Boggs and half an hour later, hey, he’s on a plane heading to L.A. My influence, no. No, the reason he took this whole thing was to get laid for a couple of days.”

If that wasn’t disheartening enough, Adams then detailed Bogg’s obsession with Cheers star Alley.

“And she said at one point he said to her, ‘Can I have a pair of your pantied? Because I promised the guys that I could get a pair of Kirstie Alley’s panties,’” Levine said. “This is in the article.”

Ken Levine showed Kirstie Alley the article on the set of ‘Cheers’

Levine couldn’t resist rubbing Penthouse in Alley’s face. Not the pictures, mind you, but for the article.

Grab your barstool and raise your glass, because starting July 15, you can stream #Cheers for free on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/ATkZqDEV6D — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) June 24, 2020

“So I go down to the stage with a copy of the magazine and I see Kirstie sitting there having a cup of coffee,” Levine said. “I showed her the article. She read the article, because I wanted to be there when she’s reading the article. She gets to that point and she just like, ‘What the f***?’”

Kirstie Alley’s panties became a running joke for the rest of the series

Levine previously said that Alley was always a good sport about jokes revolving around her breasts. She also maintained a sense of humor about Boggs’ panty request.

“Anyway, this became a running bit between me and her,” Levine said. “Once or twice a year I would come up to her and I would go, ‘Hey, listen, Kirstie. Could you do me a favor? I’m going to my high school reunion this Saturday and I promised the guys that I could bring a pair of your panties. Hey Kirstie, I’m going to a Christmas party and I promised some of the people there that I could bring a pair of your panties.’ This became sort of a running joke.”