Cher Is Still on Good Terms With ‘Bagel Boy’ 35 Years After Their Romance; Where Is Rob Camilletti Now?

Cher is an icon. She has conquered music, television, and movies, even winning an Academy Award for Moonstruck in 1987. Since divorcing her husband and The Sonny & Cher Show co-star Sonny Bono in 1975, she has made headlines for her love life. That includes a celebrity relationship with a much younger Rob Camilletti.

Who is Cher’s ex Rob Camilletti?

Portrait of Cher and boyfriend Rob Camilletti in the 1980s | Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

In 1986, Camilletti was working at a bagel shop in Queens, New York (hence the nickname “Bagel Boy”) when he met Cher during a night out with friends on her 40th birthday.

He was 18 years her junior, but the star was struck. A year later, he moved in with her and also starred in the music video for her hit song “I Found Someone.” He was her date for the 1988 Oscars when she won her Academy Award.

Cher has called him her “one true love.”

Unfortunately, their relationship fell apart due to intense media scrutiny. The paparazzi were relentless with Camilletti, prompting him to smash Cher’s Ferrari into a photographer’s vehicle in 1988. He was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, the AP reported.

Cher even held a news conference to explain that her boyfriend wasn’t violent but struggling with the negative media attention.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and so I’m pretty much used to having my private life destroyed and lies told about me,” she explained.

Ultimately, the couple could not make their romance work and split in 1989.

What does Cher think about their relationship?

“Rob made my heart do something weird. There’s something quite electric and thrilling about it — you only want this one person, and you throw everything else out of the window,” she said in a 1989 interview with Maclean’s.

The “Believe” singer has nothing but kind words about her ex. She said he made her feel “young and wanted.”

“It’s no use denying I miss those days. He was possibly the one true love of my life,” she told Woman’s Realm magazine (via Daily Mail).

“I hate the phrase ‘toy boy.’ It’s so demeaning,” she said of one of the media’s names for her ex.

Where is Rob Camilletti now?

After appearing in the music video for “I Found Someone,” Camilletti landed small acting roles in movies and TV shows. They include Tom Cruise’s Born on the Fourth of July in 1989, Roseanne in 1994, and NYPD Blue in 2002, IMDb reports.

Today, Cher and Camilletti remain good friends. He no longer makes bagels or acts. Now he’s a pilot who flies celebrities in private jets.

“Old boyfriends make good friends,” Cher told Vanity Fair in 2010. “Robert comes to Christmas dinner. He is a huge pilot. He flies for all the biggest names in this town. He flew me to Jamaica.”

After his breakup with the music legend, he was rumored to have dated model Kelly Emberg and actor Vanessa Marcil. He now chooses to live a private life out of the spotlight.