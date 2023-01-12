‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Some Fans Think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Will Face a Traumatic Pregnancy

NBC’s One Chicago shows are back, and fans will see what happens next in Chicago Fire Season 11. The midseason finale showed Stella Kidd getting caught in an explosion with Sam Carver — and her husband, Kelly Severide, could only watch helplessly as it went down. Some fans think there’s something dramatic ahead for Kidd and Severide — and it could have to do with a baby.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the midseason finale.]

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

The ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 midseason finale put Stella Kidd in serious danger

Stella Kidd and Sam Carver were in a grave situation at the end of the Chicago Fire Season 11 midseason finale. S.W.A.T. and Firehouse 51 were called to a situation after a grenade was caught in someone’s leg. Ultimately, Carver and Kidd were both caught in the blast, and episode 10 picked up right where the midseason finale left off. Carver got away from the situation relatively unscathed, while Kidd took the biggest hit and had shrapnel embedded in her side.

Ultimately, Kidd was OK — but it certainly scared Kelly Severide. While the married couple often has differences, they continue to come together during tough times. Kidd needed surgery to remove the shrapnel and returned to the firehouse a few weeks later. When she first awoke from her surgery, she noticed Severide sleeping beside her bed. He promised her he wasn’t going anywhere.

Some fans think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide will face a traumatic pregnancy in the season finale

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

The events in the Chicago Fire Season 11 midseason finale showed how strong Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are as a couple. But fans think they’re overdue for a major shakeup. Some loyal viewers on Reddit think the couple will face a difficult pregnancy in the future, as they haven’t yet overcome a hurdle involving children.

“I would want it to be Stella finding out she’s pregnant because I feel like that’s one of the only things they haven’t faced as a couple yet,” a fan wrote about what they hope to see by the end of Chicago Fire Season 11. “I would also like to see them have kids before the series ends.”

Another fan said they “hate the whole expectation for Stella to end up pregnant straight away,” as the couple doesn’t appear in a rush to start a family. “Plus, almost every pregnancy ends up a disaster in this show so I really would hate to see how it plays out because it’s almost never a happy ending,” the fan continued. “Same with [Chicago] Med. It’s all miscarriages, sick babies, or failed adoptions.”

Other fans mentioned how it doesn’t seem like Severide and Kidd want to have children anytime soon. But, given their trajectory as a couple and what typically happens with pregnancies on the show, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kidd does face pregnancy complications at some point in the future.

The ‘Chicago Fire’ showrunners said the couple isn’t ready for kids

What do the Chicago Fire Season 11 showrunners have to say about Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide potentially starting a family? Co-showrunner Andrea Newman said the couple’s not quite ready yet.

“Marriage itself is a huge leap into the dark for them, so they’re both still turning that one over and over and struggling with that,” Newman told TVLine. “So, they’re not yet emotionally at that point. I think they’re still like, ‘Can we do this? Or is this going to be a disaster that blows up this fantastic relationship we have?’”

With that said, surprises lurk around every corner of Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

