‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess Actors Expect Their Characters to Die

NBC’s One Chicago shows are back, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 returns after an explosive midseason finale. Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess haven’t taken up much screen time in season 10 thus far, but fans are looking forward to seeing how their storyline progresses. Oddly enough, actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger once said they expect their characters to die whenever they’re given new scripts.

Are Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess together as ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 ramps up?

Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess’s relationship is more confusing than ever in Chicago P.D. Season 10. The exes have a long, on-and-off relationship history, and they co-parent Makayla. As for where they stand in season 10, it seems they’re currently not together — but they are living with each other.

In season 10 episode 2, Burgess agreed to move in with Ruzek. At the end of season 9, Ruzek bought his dad’s house so that Burgess and her adopted daughter could have a place to stay. Ultimately, Burgess reluctantly agreed to live there with Makayla. And it sounds like it will bring her much closer to Ruzek once more.

“He’s like her partner in life, and when you get out of some of that trauma, it’s about forming new attachments again”, showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine. “So, we’ll get to see that she can have some more strength in those relationships and clarity, and how much they’ve been there for her.”

Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger say they expect to die in the show

Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess have had close brushes with death, and it’s likely they’ll come face to face with danger again in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Oddly enough, Burgess actor Marina Squerciati and Ruzek actor John Patrick Flueger once admitted they’re always expecting the current season to be their last.

“Every episode!” Squerciati told Us Weekly when asked if she’s worried about her character’s fate. “You just never know.”

“We always think so. Always,” Flueger added. “Especially when we get toward episode 22, 23. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, am I dying?’”

However, we don’t anticipate either Burgess or Ruzek dying in season 10. Chicago P.D. already faced a major loss with Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit. And there’s way more story to tell with Ruzek and Burgess’s new living situation.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 will show Kim Burgess confronting her trauma

The remainder of Chicago P.D. Season 10 will focus on Kim Burgess overcoming the trauma she faced last season. Showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine that Burgess will “push it away as much as she can until she can’t anymore and has to look at it.” The trauma then brings up surprising information that “shapes her in a new way this season when she finally confronts it and realizes, ‘This is something I have to have to deal with, [that] I have to figure out and make part of my life.’”

Sigan also noted that the rest of season 10 will focus on why Burgess continues to push Ruzek away despite Ruzek’s attempts at connection. With this in mind, fans should be interested in where their relationship may go next.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

