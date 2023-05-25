‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Finale: Where Fans Have Seen ASA Nina Chapman Actor Sara Bues Before

NBC’s Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale is here, and fans get to see how the Intelligence Unit attempts to bring down drug kingpin and white supremacist Richard Beck. The episode also sees the return of ASA Nina Chapman played by actor Sara Bues. So, where have fans seen Bues before? Here’s what to know about the actor.

Where have fans seen Nina Chapman actor Sara Bues before the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 finale?

Hank Voight and Nina Chapman in the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 finale | Lori Allen/NBC

Sara Bues plays Nina Chapman, an Assistant State’s Attorney who’s a force to be reckoned with. She’s featured in the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale, and she’s been on the show previously. Fans likely recognize her from past episodes of the series. She got her start on Chicago P.D. in the season 9 finale, “You and Me.” Bues appeared in five episodes total, including season 10 episode 16 — the episode that actor Jesse Lee Soffer directed. Season 10 episode 13, titled “The Ghost in You,” centered on Nina Chapman and Hank Voight’s budding working relationship.

“Voight and the team help ASA Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman’s informant mysteriously disappeared; the investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman’s past,” the episode synopsis reads.

Aside from her history with Chicago P.D., Bues was also featured in one episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2018, as well as FBI in 2020. She was also in one episode of City on a Hill in 2019. It appears her time with P.D. is the most consistently she’s ever appeared on a TV show.

A photo from the finale shows ASA Nina Chapman with Hank Voight

Hank Voight and ASA Nina Chapman will reunite in the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale, and they’ve already developed quite a rapport. In the past, Voight did everything he could to protect her reputation, but Chapman grew upset with Voight for going too off the books when it came to solving crime.

A photo from the finale shows Chapman and Voight sitting next to each other in front of a desk. Voight has his arms crossed, and Chapman looks like she’s listening to someone on the other side of the desk. The person on the other side of the desk appears to be Caitlin Mehner as Samantha Beck.

Samantha is the daughter of drug kingpin Richard Beck. Adam Ruzek went undercover in an attempt to get close to the father and daughter, and it likely all comes to a head during the season 10 finale, as Richard made it clear he has big, disastrous plans.

Hank Voight might be in trouble

Nina Chapman likely makes it out of the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale unscathed, but fans are worried about Hank Voight.

The promo for the finale shows Voight talking to Chapman. “This man is preaching hate. He is going to act on it today,” he tells her. The promo then shows Voight telling the Intelligence Unit to “shut down every block and find him.” The final image of the promo shows someone from the unit lying on the ground, presumably dead or hurt, after a nearby building explodes.

Given what the promo shows, Voight could be in serious danger. But we highly doubt Chicago P.D. Season 11 would continue on without Jason Beghe. With this in mind, we bet Voight gets hurt but doesn’t succumb to his injuries.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

