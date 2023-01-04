Chicago P.D. Season 10: When Does the Show Return in 2023?

NBC One Chicago fans can look forward to new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med in 2023. The Chicago P.D. Season 10 midseason finale left Hailey Upton in a dire mental state after she caught Sean O’Neal for sex trafficking. So, when does Chicago P.D. Season 10 return with new episodes?

‘Chicago P.D’ Season 10 returns on Jan. 4, 2023, with episode 10

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess | Lori Allen/NBC

Fans won’t have to wait long for new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10. The series returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, during NBC’s usual time slot of 10 p.m. ET.

So, what can fans anticipate in episode 10, titled “This Job”? “A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case,” the plot synopsis reads. “Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style.”

Episode 10 will likely focus on Adam Ruzek and newcomer Dante Torres. Torres continues to prove he’s an asset to the Intelligence Unit, but he’ll be put to the test with Borkowski in charge. As for Ruzek, he and Kim Burgess still have to figure out what comes next in their relationship. Burgess and Ruzek’s push-and-pull relationship will likely bring them even closer together toward the end of season 10.

The rest of the season will take on a ‘savior’ theme

Chicago P.D. Season 10 showrunner Gwen Sigan spoke to Deadline about what fans can anticipate seeing throughout the season. The beginning of season 10 proved seriously dark, especially for Hailey Upton and Hank Voight. Upton dealt with the fallout of Jay Halstead leaving, and Voight dealt with the death of Anna Avalos. But there’s lightness on the horizon.

“The season is not going to be all dark,” Sigan promised. “The theme we’re going for this year is savior and we’re looking at this question: Can the broken be saved? So we will see some saving happening this season as well.”

As for as Upton is concerned, Sigan says she’s in a “tough place,” which she’ll have to deal with the rest of the season. “She’s someone that’s not necessarily the best at dealing with her emotions,” Sigan continued. “She likes to be in control and likes to feel like she has control of her headspace.”

Burgess might also need saving. She’ll continue to face her past traumas with Ruzek by her side. “And I think they’ll always have that relationship that’s so complicated and messy, but they’re going to continue to have each other’s back,” Sigan told Deadline.

Will Jay Halstead return in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC

Fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Is there any chance for him to return?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the showrunners have any immediate plans to include Jesse Lee Soffer in future episodes, though he is directing episodes. “We’ll definitely hear about what’s going on, for sure, and tell stories about that absence,” Gwen Sigan told TV Insider. “There are no plans to see him on screen, but we’re very excited that he is coming back and directing one.”

With that said, Halstead remains alive, so there’s always a chance.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

