Chloe Bennet, Ruairi O’Connor to Star in New Rom-Coms on E!

E! is getting into the made-for-TV movie business. Three new rom-coms are coming to the cable network in February and March, including movies starring Chloe Bennet, Ruairi O’Connor, and Isabella Gomez. Three more new movies will air later this year.

‘Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com’ premieres Feb. 19

Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles fans will want to tune in to Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?, about a woman who realizes that, at heart, she’s really a heroine from a John Hughes movie. Here’s the synopsis:

Eliza is smart and independent, but after years of bad boyfriends she finds herself newly single, jobless and questioning all of her decisions. Throwing caution to the wind, Eliza follows best friend Sofia to the Hamptons and decides to change her approach to romance. They’re going to follow the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book. The book seemingly works and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich, a perfect doctor, and Doug, the towel boy at a Hampton’s hotel.

Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? stars Em Haine, Cecilia Deacon, Wern Lee, Markian Tarasiuk, Aren Buchholz, and Roraigh Falkner. It airs Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Royal Rendezvous stars Isabella Gomez and Ruairi O’Connor

Isabella Gomez from One Day at a Time and Ruairi O’Connor from The Spanish Princess star in Royal Rendezvous. It’s about a chef from East L.A. who is invited by a lord to come to Ireland and cook for a royal banquet. He’s hosting the big event in an attempt to convince his grandmother not to sell the family home. But a budding romance between the two threatens to derail the carefully laid plan.

Gomez says making the movie allowed her to check an item off her bucket list. “Being in a romcom was always a dream and now it’s all I wanna do,” she shared on Instagram.

Royal Rendezvous premieres Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Chloe Bennet stars in ‘Married by Mistake’

Chloe Bennet from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D stars with Anthony Konechny and Blair Penner in Married by Mistake. When Riley’s dream job falls through, she copes by indulging in a drunken night out in Las Vegas with her best friend, Nate. When the two wake up the next morning and realize they’ve gotten married, Nate suggests that the unemployed Riley come back to his hometown in Tennessee to help rescue his family’s business. Riley is determined to make a name for herself in the company, but things get complicated when Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his attractive older brother both arrive on the scene. Will Nate and Riley be able to keep up the ruse, or will romances both new and old get in the way?

Married by Mistake airs Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

