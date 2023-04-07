Chris Pine Hopes to Make ‘Many More’ Star Trek Movies

Chris Pine recently starred in the fantasy action comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. While he’s working on other projects, fans still remember him for his days in the Star Trek franchise. It has been years since he starred as Kirk in the films.

For a while, people were unsure if another one would come out. Discussions have occurred in recent years, but it is unknown if the fourth film will actually happen. Pine hopes he gets to do more of them.

Chris Pine became famous because of ‘Star Trek’

Pine started acting in the 2000s and landed roles in movies like The Princess Diaries 2. However, it was until 2009 that he became widely known due to the Star Trek franchise. Star Trek reimagined the classic characters in a new timeline.

Pine portrayed the iconic Captain James T. Kirk and starred alongside other notable actors. The film received positive reviews from critics, and fans considered the reboot one of their favorite Star Trek movies. Its success brought in new fans, and Pine saw a rise in popularity.

In the years following the actor’s debut in the sci-fi series, he appeared in other well-known films like The Finest Hours. Pine’s career kept growing with Rise of the Guardians and Z for Zachariah. Of course, fans have not forgotten his role in Wonder Woman and its sequel.

While Pine has been in other sci-fi films, some people are curious if he will ever reprise his Star Trek role. He has been in sequels. However, the last time he wore the uniform was in 2016.

Chris Pine wants to return to ‘Star Trek’

Chris Pine attends the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” I Antonio Torres/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In total, Pine starred as Captain Kirk three times. Star Trek Into Darkness came out in 2013, and Star Trek Beyond happened a few years later. Fans may be unsure if the actor wants to return to the Enterprise. In an interview, he discussed the possibility.

Pine sat down with Wired, and the topic of Star Trek came up. The question was about how many movies he made in the franchise. His answer included continued interest in the series, and he stated, “I’ve made three Star Treks. I’ve been involved in three Star Treks. Hopefully, many more.”

According to IMDb, Pine mentioned on a podcast that he liked the idea of playing Kirk again. Not many people get to play the same character repeatedly over the years. He expressed, “If I had the chance to do that, I think it would be so cool. So, so cool.”

There are plenty of planets to visit and stories to tell. Fans have heard the news about a potential fourth movie. Pine may get another chance in the future.

What is next for the ‘Star Trek’ franchise?

#HappyBirthday to Chris Pine – James T. Kirk in Star Trek 2009! Today he turns 36! https://t.co/mCTq77cD0R pic.twitter.com/G9uOy5KLi4 — Star Trek (@StarTrek) August 26, 2016

The Star Trek franchise is still going strong and has multiple series airing. Picard is in its third season. Meanwhile, fans of Prodigy and Strange New Worlds can expect new episodes later this year. There have even been talks about another sequel to the reboot movies.

News of a fourth film shocked Pine and other cast members. They had known nothing about it until Paramount said something about it. A script is reportedly in the works, but not much information is available. The potential release date was December 2023, but delays have occurred.

According to Variety, the studio unlisted Star Trek 4 from its release schedule last year. Some fans have guessed that the sequel has lower priority than other projects. A possible reason is that the previous movie did not perform well at the box office. Paramount may still decide to move forward with the film.