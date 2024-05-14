Chrissy Teigen believed she had a long-lost twin sister for a brief moment. She recently explained that 23andMe matched her with herself as a twin.

Chrissy Teigen has one sibling. The model’s sister, Tina, appears occasionally on Teigen’s Instagram and has appeared at least once on TV with her famous sister. Tina isn’t the only sister Teigen thought she had. For a moment, Teigen thought her life had the makings of a Lifetime movie. She believed, ever so briefly, that she had been separated from her identical twin sister at birth. Chrissy Teigen doesn’t have an identical twin, but the reason she thought she might have one is pretty hilarious.

Chrissy Teigen was surprised by her 23andMe results

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend discussed their growing family. Chrissy Teigen revealed that she once thought her family was even larger; she thought she had an identical twin sister.

Teigen explained that she had filled out a 23andMe DNA kit, hoping to learn more about her background. Teigen expected to learn about her heritage, not about a long-lost sibling. When she opened her results, she saw that she had a high-percentage match. The genealogy service insisted that Chrissy Teigen had an identical twin.

Teigen joked that during the brief moments that she believed she might have a long-lost identical twin, she started blaming the odd occurrence for all her problems. She quipped that she thought her co-dependent behaviors came from having her twin “ripped” away from her.

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t have an identical twin

Thankfully for Teigen, her actual sister solved the mystery for her, and it did not include a long-lost twin sister. Tina reminded Teigen that she had agreed to appear on Finding Your Roots. While Teigen never actually appeared on the PBS series, she did all of the preliminary work for it, including submitting her DNA for genealogical research. Teigen used a fake name when submitting her sample for the series, so when she submitted her DNA for her own research this time, she matched with herself. Since 23andMe had two identical samples under two different names, the service assumed they were dealing with identical twins.

While Chrissy Teigen does not have a long-lost identical twin, it is a real issue, albeit a rare one. According to CBS, international adoptions may have given rise to more instances of twins who were separated at birth. Some estimates suggest there could be upwards of 1,500 sets of twins who have been separated and raised in different families in recent history.