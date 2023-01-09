Christina Hall’s Husband Slams Hater Who Says the ‘Christina on the Coast’ Star is ‘All About Her’

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, recently came to her defense after a hater criticized the HGTV star’s latest Instagram post. Here’s what the critic said about Hall’s post and how the Flip or Flop star’s husband supported her.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall shared an Instagram post detailing her Saturday morning routine

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post detailing her “Saturday morning routine.” “Saturday morning routine [heart hands emoji],” the HGTV star captioned the post. “*Peloton 30 mins *red light therapy 12 mins *sauna 20 mins *cold plunge 3 mins.”

The accompanying video showed clips of the Christina on the Coast star doing all the activities she outlined in her caption. It was set to the cheerful-sounding tune “All That Glitters” by Earl, which includes the lyrics, “One time, for the money/ Two times, for the love/ Three times, for the beauty/ These are the things that dreams are made of/ One time, for my body/ Two times, for my soul/ Three times, for my honey/ All that glitters isn’t gold.”

Many fans left supportive messages, as the HGTV star has been open about her ongoing health issues. But when one hater left a nasty comment, Christina Hall’s husband jumped to her defense.

Christina Haack secretly marries Josh Hall https://t.co/rD1eb0tzis pic.twitter.com/mWGQvzpL83 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 5, 2022

Christina Hall’s husband Josh hit back at a fan who criticized the HGTV star

After Christina Hall shared her Instagram post showing her Saturday morning wellness routine, one hater left a critical comment.

“Not much yard, grass for the kids to play,” the critic wrote. “Seems to be all about her.”

The HGTV star’s husband, Josh, responded to the rude comment. “Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don’t even have yards, imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can’t provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks,” he wrote in a comment that has garnered over 160 likes.

Hall’s fans also slammed the hater. “If you are a true fan, you have seen the grass that they play soccer on and the playhouse Hudson and even the bigger kids love,” one fan replied. “And what kid would rather have more grass than a freaking pool? That pool is totally for them. Stop trolling and get a life.”

“That’s so rude,” responded one fan, while another said, “Mind your business -geez! So rude.”

The ‘Christina on the Coast’ star’s husband has defended her many times

Christina Hall’s husband has publicly backed her up multiple times. For example, on April 13, 2022, Josh shared an Instagram post acknowledging the relentless attacks his HGTV star wife faced on social media.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” he captioned two sweet photos of the couple. “She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

He added, “Reminder: Social Media is not reality. Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”