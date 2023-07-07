A royal insider says the Duke of Sussex is "pretending to be happy" in the U.S. and acting like he "personifies the American dream."

Prince Harry was dressed down and smiling while out and about during the Fourth of July holiday weekend near his home in California. The Duke of Sussex was photographed with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children at the Montecito Association’s Village Road Show.

This rare appearance with Archie and Lilibet comes after a slew of not-so-positive news, including the announcement that the couple’s deal with Spotify had ended, dominated headlines the last few weeks. For that reason, a number of royal watchers are calling this outing a stunt and claiming that Harry is “trying so hard to look happy” in the U.S., but it’s all an act.

Prince Harry gives remarks onstage at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium | Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Some have called Harry’s appearance during a Fourth of July celebration puzzling since he’s from England. According to British journalist and author Petronella Wyatt, the Duke of Sussex’s outing in Montecito with Meghan and their kids is the prince trying to look as though he “personifies the American dream.”

Petronella Wyatt told GB News that Harry is like an actor on stage “pretending to be a happy person.”

“He’s had no success as an Englishman so he’s having a go as an American,” Wyatt said. “I mean I think he’s trying to personify the American dream. He’s trying so hard to look happy. But he’s a bit like an actor on a stage pretending to be a happy person.

Prince Harry photographed at a polo club in Santa Barbara, California | MEGA/GC Images

“If you’ve been in that royal hot house for 30-odd years the real world, even if it’s the kindest of real worlds, it’s going to be tough. But [why] think you can then go to Hollywood and make it there, where they’d sooner cut your throat than give you five dollars. And they really don’t give a damn about titles.”

Host says the duke has ‘forgotten he’s British’

Wyatt also spoke about the prince’s choice to remain in California and celebrate America’s Independence Day rather than attend his father’s Scottish coronation the same week.

When GB News host Mike Dolan commented that Harry’s “forgotten he’s British,” Wyatt said the duke’s actions are “very telling.”

Prince Harry seen sitting down at a polo club in Santa Barbara, California | MEGA/GC Images

The royal commentator elaborated: “It is very telling that he has no intention of coming back [to the U.K.]. He’s burnt all his bridges. He’s got an American wife and children who are American citizens and who will be brought up as Americans … and [Harry] is trying to act as this humble guy as opposed to this Brit in royal exile. This may be a new tactic for him.”

Wyatt then touched on what’s next for the prince saying: “There are two more books to come. He’s contracted to write two more.”

She also predicted: “He’s gonna get the shock of his life if this happens because his publishers are pretty ruthless too and if he produces proposals they don’t like he’ll have to give back money — It’ll be a massive sum.”