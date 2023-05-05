Controversial Koh-i-Noor Diamond Won’t Be Part of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Crown

The British royal family’s stunning collection of jewels will be on display during the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on May 6. But one jewel worn by several U.K. queens won’t be a part of the grand event. The queen consort will not wear the striking – and controversial – Koh-i-Noor diamond during the ceremony.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond was looted from India

[L-R] Camilla Parker Bowles; the Queen Mother’s crown with the Koh-i-Noor diamond | Samir Hussein/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Koh-i-Noor diamond has been part of the British crown jewels since the reign of Queen Victoria. But the gem has a complicated history, with India claiming it is the rightful owner of the stone.

Exactly when the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond was discovered is unclear. But according to Smithsonian Magazine, it was part of the Mughal ruler Shah Jahan’s jewel-encrusted “Peacock Throne,” commissioned in 1628. In 1739, Persian ruler Nader Shah invaded Delhi. When he left, he carted away tons of jewels and gold, including the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

From there, the diamond passed through several hands before finally ending up back in India, in the hands of a 10-year-old boy king. By that time, it had come to the attention of the British, who were in the process of plundering and colonizing the subcontinent. When the British annexed Punjab in 1849, they claimed the diamond as their own and sent it back to England.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond might be cursed

A model shows a replica of the ‘Koh-i-Noor’ diamond | DESHAKALYAN CHOWDHURY/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Victoria was presented with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and it was put on display at Prince Albert’s 1851 Great Exhibition. At the time it was even larger than it is today: a whopping 186 carats. But the stone was dull and those who saw were unimpressed. Albert had it polished and cut down, and the queen wore the stone as a brooch.

Rumors – perhaps inspired by its bloody history – also began to spread that the diamond was cursed. Specifically, it was said to bring misfortune upon any man who wore it. In the U.K., it has only been worn by women. Though it was not part of Queen Victoria’s crown, it was set in the crown of her daughter-in-law, Queen Alexandra. Later, it was set in the crown of George V’s wife Queen Mary. Most recently, it was set in the crown worn by King George VI’s wife Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Camilla Parker Bowles will not wear the Queen Mother’s crown

The crown featuring the Koh-i-Noor diamond has been worn by several recent queens. After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, some speculated Camilla might wear the Queen Mother’s crown, and the Koh-i-Noor diamond, during her coronation. Such a move would have been controversial. India – and several other countries – have demanded the U.K. return the diamond, arguing it was stolen.

So far, the U.K. has steadfastly refused to return the precious gem. But it also doesn’t want to court outrage by showing it off at the coronation. Instead, Camilla will wear the Queen Mary Crown. That crown, which was created in 1911, has been slightly modified for her use. It’s also been reset with three other stunning diamonds that were favorites of the late Queen Elizabeth II: the 94.4-carat Cullinan III diamond, the 63.6-carat Cullinan IV diamond, and the 18.8-carat heart-shaped Cullinan V diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor won’t be seen at Charles and Camilla’s coronation. But it isn’t hidden from view entirely. The diamond will be part of a new exhibition about the crown jewels at the Tower of London. The exhibit “explains the stone’s story as a symbol of conquest,” according to a press release from Historic Royal Palaces. It opens to the public on May 26.

Sources: Royal Collection Trust, Smithsonian Magazine

