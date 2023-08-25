Christine Brown is cooking away in her Utah kitchen and filming it for her web series, 'Cooking with Just Christine.' While several of her kids have joined her in the kitchen, Christine will be the first former sister wife to appear in the series.

Sister Wives isn’t Christine Brown’s only show. Season 18 of the infamous reality TV series just premiered, but Christine Brown can also be seen on her web series, Cooking with Just Christine. The show’s third season just went live on TLC’s website, and another sister wife has appeared this season.

Janelle Brown appears on ‘Cooking with Just Christine’

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have forged a seemingly unlikely friendship after Christine’s divorce from Kody Brown. Janelle and Christine admitted to having issues during their early marriage to Kody. Still, the duo figured out how to move past the problems associated with sharing a husband and became friends. Once the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, they grew closer, and Janelle was one of Christine’s biggest supporters when she decided to leave Kody behind.

Christine Brown in ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC/YouTube

Now, Janelle is supporting Christine in another one of her solo ventures. Christine’s former sister wife appears in season 3 of Cooking with Just Christine, the web-exclusive content that Christine launched with TLC in 2022. In Janelle’s episode, the duo will be making the classic Italian dessert, Tiramisu.

When did the web series premiere?

Christine’s solo cooking show premiered in February 2022, just a few months after she announced the end of her marriage to Kody Brown. While the announcement came in November 2021, Christine actually left her troubled marriage behind months earlier.

By the time Cooking With Just Christine premiered on the official TLC website, she was already set up in her new home in Utah. While many of her family members appeared on the series during the first and second seasons, Sister Wives viewers quickly noticed that none of the show’s main cast members appeared in a guest role. That’s changing now and likely has to do with Jenelle Brown’s decision to leave Kody behind.

Will more former sister wives appear in the series?

If you are hoping that Meri Brown or Robyn Brown will appear in the series, it doesn’t seem likely. Christine appears to hold a particularly strong grudge against Meri Brown. The former friends turned sister wives have absolutely no relationship with each other. It seems like that is the way they both like it.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in key art for season 18 includes Meri, Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown have appeared together on rare occasions since the end of Christine’s spiritual marriage to Kody. Still, they don’t seem to have much more than a cordial relationship for the sake of Christine’s second oldest daughter, Mykelti Padron. Mykelti and Robyn have a strong bond. Robyn also remains married to Kody, so her loyalties lie with him.