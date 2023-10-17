Now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made it known that they are an item, fans are wondering if Micah Parsons is dating Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole.

The NFL player everyone can’t stop talking about is Travis Kelce. Thanks to his reported romance with the biggest pop star in the world, people are very interested in his love life including who he was with before Taylor Swift.

Prior to his love story with Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in a relationship with sports reporter Kayla Nicole. After they split, Nicole was linked to another football player. Here’s what we know about Nicole and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Travis Kelce and then-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors in 2022 | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole was spotted at Cowboys games after her breakup with Kelce

Nicole was once a fixture at Chiefs games, but when her relationship with Kelce ended in 2022 she was spotted at Cowboys games.

A source told Side Action: “Kayla is currently spending time with Micah Parsons. She met Micah through Joie Chavis, who is with Trevon Diggs, the other star Cowboys defensive player … This is still very much on the down low, but there is definitely something cooking between Kayla and Micah.”

An eyewitness added that after one game Nicole and Parsons “went out to Izkina and Bottled Blonde in Dallas. They were not trying to hide being affectionate towards each other at the club. She was all over him, sitting on his lap, and left holding hands.”

(L): Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the field before a game | Christian Petersen/Getty Images, (R): Kayla Nicole at an event in New York City | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Actively Black

While several outlets have reported that they’ve been seeing each other since, Nicole and Parsons have not confirmed that and neither of them have posted any pictures together on social media.

Parsons posted about Kelce dating Swift

In January 2023 Parsons, who is already a father to his 5-year-old son Malcolm, welcomed a daughter but did not reveal the identity of the mother. And while the athlete and Nicole haven’t publicly said anything about the status of their relationship, they both commented after news started circulating that Swift and Kelce were romanticly involved.

In September, after the “Anti-Hero” singer attended the Chiefs game to cheer on Kelce for the first time his jersey sales increased by 400%, which some called the “Taylor Swift effect.” Parsons responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about that writing: “My brothers!! One woman can change your life!!! Start shooting!!”

Micah Parsons arrives with his son, Malcolm, for the NFL Honors show | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nicole hinted that she had been dealing with some “backlash and embarrassment” from Swifties now that her ex has moved on with the recording artist. Nicole shared an open letter on Instagram that read in part: “They may call you a traitor for falling in love … They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

When photos of Kelce and Swift’s PDA-filled weekend surfaced online on Oct. 15, Nicole told her followers: “I’m having a fantastic day. Thank you so much for asking.”