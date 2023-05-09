Why Is Daisy Kelliher in Tears on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’? ‘I Feel Like I’m Drowning’

What makes chief stew Daisy Kelliher furious? Sit in the bridge on your phone while she bounces back and forth with the guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Kelliher was fuming when she was the only one on service while some of the deck crew relaxed and stew Lucy Edmunds was gone, setting up for a beach picnic. Kelliher’s emotions eventually got the best of her on charter and she ended up in tears out of sheer frustration.

Daisy Kelliher regrets sending a stew to the beach during the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ charter

Kelliher started to get overwhelmed when the guests requested a bevy of drinks and wanted to wait to head to the beach while she had no backup. “For f***s sake, this is exactly why I didn’t want to send a stew,” Kelliher said in a confessional. “Now I’m pretty sure Lucy’s going to be doing f***all while we’re busting our a**es.”

Daisy Kelliher | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Kelliher was right. Once Edmunds and deckhand Alex Propson finished the set up they decided to lounge while they waited for the guests. The problem was that the guests weren’t ready to leave and instead had Kelliher running in circles.

Meanwhile, chef Ileisha Dell needed a plate for the scrambled eggs, but Kelliher was busy scrambling to make cocktails.

Daisy felt like she was ‘drowning’

Now Kelliher is on the run between the galley and the guests. As she ran through the bridge, she saw first mate Gary King relaxing and looking at his phone. He asked Kelliher if she needed help, but she said she was fine – however clearly, she wanted him to just spring into action and help.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers used a split screen to show Kelliher getting more and more frenzied and alone on service, while Propson and Edmunds lay on the beach, pondering if they should build a sandcastle. Stew Mads Herrera was cleaning cabins so she couldn’t help with service.

Chief engineer Colin MacRae offered to help. But when Kelliher told him to make a smoothie and asked Dell for help, she decided to just do it herself. But Kelliher added, “I’m this f***ing close to having a meltdown. People could stop sitting up in the f***ing bridge while we are insanely busy.”

“I just feel like I’m drowning,” she admitted in a confessional. “I can’t get my head above water. Like I can’t get things under control.”

She breaks down in tears during ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ service

At this point, Kelliher started to complain to Dell, pointing out that she was running all over the place and that King should just help her.

“If I push things down too much I do kind of break down,” Kelliher admitted in a confessional. “And then I crumble. I feel so beaten down.”

She retreated to her cabin because she starts to cry. Meanwhile, the guests are calling for her. Will King take a hint or will this continue throughout the season?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.