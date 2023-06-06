Daisy Kelliher Unfollowed Colin MacRae: He Has ‘the Most to Own up to’ at the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Reunion

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher may have gotten cozy with chief engineer Colin MacRae on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but their relationship has certainly changed since they filmed the show. Fans noticed that not only has she unfollowed him on Instagram, but she recently revealed that he is the one who has the most to answer to at the reunion.

The midseason trailer shows turmoil between MacRae, Kelliher, and first officer Gary King. After King insisted to MacRae he didn’t mind that he was pursuing a romance with Kelliher, he changes his tune during the season. King previously made it clear he was attracted to Kelliher and they hooked up last season. So this messy love triangle becomes so complicated that Kelliher seemingly wants nothing to do with either of them.

Does Daisy Kelliher answer why she unfollowed Colin MacRae?

Kelliher was asked why she unfollowed MacRae on Instagram during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance. Host Andy Cohen wondered if things with MacRae “weren’t that great.”

Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Unfortunately, Kelliher wouldn’t share why she unfollowed him. “I am going to leave it to the reunion,” she said.

But Cohen reminded Kelliher that she previously said on WWHL that MacRae had the most to answer to at the reunion. “I feel like he does,” she replied. “I have a lot of love for Colin. Things are complicated. And I don’t need complication on my social media.”

Daisy can’t choose between Gary King and Colin MacRae

Kelliher was also put in the WWHL hot seat and asked a series of messy questions about who would she choose, MacRae or King? Which questions did she actually answer?

She said that MacRae has a better man bun, but that King smells better. And while King is more fun on nights out, MacRae is more of a gentleman. King handles his booze better and has better game. That’s also when Kelliher said that MacRae has the most to own up to at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

What wouldn’t she answer? Who was the better kisser, who was the better lover, and who she could see herself settling down with? She diverted to co-guest deckhand Alex Propson for a few of those answers, unwilling to name MacRae or King.

Why does Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae’s romance get so messy?

Kelliher and MacRae’s initial romance seems unencumbered. But, the midseason trailer shows that everything goes downhill. While King leaned in hard to being “Team Daisy and Colin” to MacRae, he told Kelliher an entirely different story.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy there,” he told Kelliher. Adding, “Maybe I’m a coward in that sense. And I’m too scared to see what your reaction’s gonna be, so I’m happy to tell everyone else [I like you] because that’s how I feel, and I’m just too scared to tell you.”

A big reason why Kelliher and King never went further than hooking up is that Kelliher felt that King could commit. “This kind of bothers me,” she said to King. “Like, you can’t even tell me that you have feelings for me?”

In the past, Kelliher insisted she only kissed King. But he drops a huge bomb halfway through the season. “Having sex with you was f***ing amazing,” King said to Kelliher as she tried to avoid looking nervously at the camera.

This bombshell leads to complications with MacRae. Even to the point where she accidentally calls him “Gary.”

The trailer ends with Kelliher screaming, “You’re both f***ing with my head. I want you both out of my f***ing head.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.