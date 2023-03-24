‘Dance Moms’: Where Is Abby Lee Miller in 2023?

It’s been nearly four years since Dance Moms officially ended. Lifetime officially canceled plans for season 9 in 2020, when Abby Lee Miller was accused of racism. However, that hasn’t stopped Miller from teasing that the show could possibly find a home on a new network. Of course, we’d argue that Miller doesn’t have the clout to make that call, as Lifetime likely owns all the rights to the show. But just what is Miller up to in 2023, besides making claims about her return to reality TV?

‘Dance Moms’ alum Abby Lee Miller | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller recently sold her studio in Pittsburgh

Fans of Dance Moms will recall that the show made Miller a household name. Often the show’s antagonist, Miller became known for her intense teaching style. The choreographer demanded perfection from her dancers, often belittling them in order to help them achieve the win. Because of the show’s success, Miller eventually opened up a studio in Los Angeles. However, the original home of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, in early 2023, it was reported that the choreographer decided to sell her studio. This isn’t surprising since Miller is no longer teaching or living in Pittsburgh.

Does the choreographer still teach dance?

Miller may have sold her studio, but she’s still teaching dance. These days, the ALDC founder lives in Santa Monica, California, and conducts most of her classes online. When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, Miller switched her classes to an online model, using Zoom to conduct her classes. Shifting to online teaching gave the Dance Moms alum the opportunity to expand the size of her classes. These days, her classes typically range in size from 50 to 75 students from all over the world.

Miller currently has an open lawsuit

Dance Moms fans will recall that Miller has had her fair share of legal troubles in the past. From her own student, Paige Hyland, suing her to going to prison for fraud, Miller has had a few run-ins with the law. To date, she has one open lawsuit, but this time she’s on the offense. Back in 2022, the choreographer sued the hotel chain, Hampton Inn & Suites for alleged discrimination, negligence, and emotional distress she experienced during her six-month stay at one of their hotels in Santa Monica. Thus far, things have not been resolved, and Miller and her attorneys are reportedly pushing to go to trial.

Is the dance teacher still in a wheelchair?

Those who watched Dance Moms Season 8 will recall that Miller used a wheelchair throughout the season. After a battle with lymphoma in 2018, the choreographer was left with a severe spinal cord injury which caused her to be wheelchair-bound. Since then, Miller has been learning to walk again through elective surgeries and physical therapy. She has shared that she hopes to make a full recovery one day. However, she hasn’t let being in a wheelchair stop her from living her life and traveling around the world to meet her fans.

Does Miller still have a relationship with her students from ‘Dance Moms?’

Clearly, Miller still has plenty of students willing to train with her. But does she have a relationship with her students who starred alongside her in Dance Moms? While the choreographer still maintains a relationship with JoJo Siwa, none of the original members of the ALDC Junior Elite Competition Team are in contact with her. Nia Sioux, Chloé Lukasiak, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Paige Hyland, and Brooke Hyland have all severed ties with their former dance teacher. Maddie (who was Miller’s favorite student) has even shared that she has no plans to ever speak to Miller again. So it doesn’t seem like a reunion between the talented dancers, and their teacher will occur in 2023 or beyond.