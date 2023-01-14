‘Dance Moms’ Alum Maddie Ziegler Is Learning to Put Herself First

If you first got introduced to Maddie Ziegler during her Dance Moms days, you’ll know that the Pittsburgh native is eager to please. Fans watched as the dancer put an exorbitant amount of pressure on herself to meet the unrealistic demands of her dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller. Miller was known for expecting perfection from her dancers, and since Ziegler her favorite, the stakes were always high. But now, as a young adult, the actor is finally ready to show up for herself in lieu of others.

Maddie Ziegler became a celebrity thanks to ‘Dance Moms’ and the Sia music videos

Throughout most of her early career, Ziegler played a distinct role for the adults in her life. On Dance Moms, she was Miller’s “go-to girl”, the perfectionist always expected to win first place at competitions. While the Bloody Hell actor expressed more creative freedom while she was doing Sia’s music videos, the Aussie still looked to Ziegler as her muse and frequent source of inspiration.

The actor is learning how to put herself first

These days, however, Ziegler seems to be focusing on her own wants and needs. Though she still loves dance, she’s pivoted to an acting career in recent years. Working on films such as West Side Story and The Fallout have helped her start to build her resume. And while she pushes herself to consistently deliver as an actor, she’s less concerned about other people’s expectations.

“It’s always been quite tricky for me, because I’m a people pleaser and I’m really trying to find the balance,” Ziegler shared in an interview with RUSSH. I’ve been trying to unlearn a lot of the habits that stem from worrying about what everyone thinks of me. It’s such a waste of energy. If I feel good about what I’m doing, why should anyone else’s opinion get in my way? I’m really trying to put myself first. It’s hard but I’m getting there slowly.”

Ziegler is expressing herself through makeup, acting roles, and her fashion sense

Putting herself first means taking on projects that move her. From releasing her own lines of makeup in collaboration with Morphe 2 to pursuing acting. But caring less about what other people think seems to have emboldened the dancer to express herself in new ways also. One area of her personal life that she’s experimental with? Her sense of style.

“I think my style has grown in the same way my confidence has,” Ziegler shared. “Finding my voice has empowered me to try new looks and be more daring. Which is why I admire the Versace woman so much – she’s unstoppable, sleek, sexy and empowered. My style is ever evolving though; I definitely go through phases. Right now, I’m down to pull out all the looks!”

After years of pressure, it’s great to see that the Dance Moms alum is pursuing things that make her happy. She has teased that 2023 already looks very busy for her, so we’re sure fans of Ziegler are excited to see what she gets up to next.