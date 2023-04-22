‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Shake-Up: All the Big Twists Ahead

As it enters its 32nd season, Dancing with the Stars is facing its most significant overhaul yet. Viewers will see all the shake-ups when the series returns to Disney+. However, will fans respond to even more changes for the longstanding reality dance competition series, or will they turn it off for good?

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 will crown a new mirrorball winner in the Fall of 2023 | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ last shake-up took place in 2019

Big changes have affected DWTS before. However, they have not always been well-received by fans. Months after season 28 ended, it was revealed longtime host Tom Bergeron had declared his final ballroom winner. Out with Bergeron was his co-host, Erin Andrews, a former DWTS competitor.

Banks faced mixed reactions from fans of the series during her first year as the series’ host. Many viewers had difficulty warming up to the former supermodel.

Viewers of the series were angered over the switch, and many longtime fans chose not to watch in protest. This led to a decrease in viewership by 8 percent, claimed The Hollywood Reporter.

In season 30, it was announced Banks would remain with the series as its host and executive producer. For season 31, Banks was joined by former mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribiero as co-host. This occurred one season after the series moved to the streaming platform Disney+ from its former ABC home.

The switch from network television to streaming further upset viewers. They reportedly did not want to pay to watch their favorite television series. Fans’ cries for the series to return to ABC were silenced when DWTS was renewed for seasons 31 and 32 on Disney+.

In March 2023, Tyra Banks announced she would not return to Dancing with the Stars as host. She told TMZ, “I feel it’s time for me to focus on my business and entrepreneurship. Also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks admitted.

As season 32 debuts this fall, the shake-ups continue on Dancing with the Stars. What’s next for the ballroom favorite?

New hosts, old favorites, and big twists lead to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 shake-up

We are so excited to welcome @juliannehough as co-host of #DWTS Season 32 along with @alfonso_ribeiro! pic.twitter.com/5GGinAw98z — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) March 20, 2023

Variety announced that celebrity mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro will return to his hosting duties for season 32. Joining him will be dance pro Julianne Hough. She’s a two-time mirrorball winner, former guest judge, and sibling of Derek Hough.

Derek told Us Weekly that the show is not looking for a replacement judge to fill Len Goodman’s seat. Goodman left the series after 31 seasons as head judge in November 2022. He says that he, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are “the right amount” to handle the task moving forward.

The series is scheduled to air in September 2023. It will stream live on Disney+ again and be archived for future viewings if fans miss the initial airing.

Conrad Green will return to Dancing with the Stars as its showrunner. Green was the series’ original executive producer from June 2005 through season 18 in 2014.

The newest celebrity cast has not yet been announced. Competitors are typically not revealed until late summer before the start of the newest season. However, rumor has it that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is set to put on her dancing shoes for season 32.

Which pros are returning after a ‘DWTS’ baby boom?

‘DWTS’ pro Peta Murgatroyd plans to return to the series in the fall of 2023 after giving birth to her second child | Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for ABA

The fate of several of DWTS‘ most beloved pros, many of who are expanding their families, are also up in the air. Two dancers who will not return and have announced their retirement from the series are Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas, who danced ballroom for the last time on the series 2023 tour.

Also, a baby boom has broken out on the ballroom floor, leading to the potential of even more pros sitting out season 32. Sharna Burgess skipped season 31 after giving birth to her son Zane with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. Her future in the series is currently undecided.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who welcomed her first son, Rome, with her husband Val in 2023, also sat out season 31 and has not revealed if she plans to return to the series for season 32.

Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, and Lindsay Arnold also expect babies this year. In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Murgatroyd said she would return to the ballroom floor if asked, saying she returned to the series less than two months after the birth of her son Shai in 2017.

Dancing with the Stars is set to return to Disney+ for season 32 this fall. Keep checking Showbiz Cheat Sheet for new information, interviews, and breaking news on Dancing with the Stars.