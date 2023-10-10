It was the finale announcement that shocked longtime viewers of 'Dancing With the Stars' as one dark horse winner took it all during season 27.

Of all the memorable moments Dancing with the Stars has historically provided for its loyal viewers, there was one that topped them all. Viewers call this the finale that almost “broke the series,” claiming “no one expected” the outcome that sent the ballroom into a tizzy. Here are all the details.

‘DWTS’ fans recall the finale that almost ‘broke’ the series

Fan votes were always critical to Dancing with the Stars‘ success. They remain an integral part of getting celebrities to the next round of the competition.

However, there was a time when voting was unlimited for fans of a particular star. Rumors of over-voting for a specific celebrity were not uncommon. But there was no more evidence of that happening when the Dancing with the Stars season 27 finale results shocked viewers and the season’s finalists.

Bobby Bones was declared the season’s champion after scoring 8s weekly alongside pro Sharna Burgess. This stunned viewers, who watched Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, and Alexis Ren dominate the season as Bones trailed behind.

While Bones wasn’t the most accomplished dancer, he was called the people’s champion. However, many fans believe that moment was the instant that “broke” the series.

In the comments section of a TikTok video posted by DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt, fans recalled that pivotal moment in the series’ history. Still, they remain upset about it to this day.

“This season literally broke DWTS,” wrote one fan. A second claimed, “Watching all of their reactions… NO ONE expected it!”

“I remember at the time people swore this was going to be the end of DWTS,” a third fan noted. While a fourth shared, “This finale will stay engraved in my brain forever.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ implemented significant changes after season 27

After Bobby Bones’ Dancing with the Stars Season 27 win was met with such resistance from fans, changes in voting were immediately implemented the following season. Beginning in season 28, the way fans voted was forever altered.

After Bones’ win, DWTS changed its production schedule from two seasons a year to one. It also retooled its voting system only to count live votes entered during the broadcast.

The votes are tabulated during the live episode. The adjustment was made to stop fans from voting multiple times over 24 hours for their favorite competitors, as in seasons past.

A judge’s save was also brought to the table during season 28. It was a way for more talented competitors to remain on the series, as determined by the judging panel.

What happened to Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess after ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess appear together during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 27 | John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

After winning the mirrorball trophy during season 27, Sharna Burgess appeared to take the biggest hit as a pro. She was not asked back for season 28 of the series, despite being a fan favorite and cast member since season 13.

The dance pro would return to the series for season 29, where she was partnered with Jesse Metcalfe, and season 30, with fiancé Brian Austin Green. She took season 30 off after giving birth to her first son with Green, Zane, and was not asked back for Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

As for Bobby Bones, he didn’t think the win negatively impacted the series. He told Good Housekeeping “[DWTS] were able to use our win to get celebrities this season.”

He continued, “If anything, the network, to me, was like, ‘We’re really happy you won because we were able to reach out to people who would have never come on the show because they couldn’t dance,'” he explained. “And we were able to go, ‘Hey, here’s a guy who couldn’t dance and won.'”

Bones currently hosts a nationally syndicated radio show. He can be seen in Snake in the Grass on Peacock and Breaking Bobby Bones on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The show can be seen the next day on Hulu.