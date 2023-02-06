‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4: Who Is the Silva Twins’ Friend Michael Benz?

Season 4 of TLC’s hit Darcey & Stacey is underway, and their friend Michael Benz is there to help out the Silva twins.

We were introduced to Darcey Silva in season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She and her then-boyfriend Jesse Meester shared their story and eventual break-up with the world. The following season, we watched her relationship with Tom Brooks implode.

TLC loved Darcey so much that they gave her, and her identical twin sister Stacey, their own series. The reality show follows Darcey’s journey to find love, as well as Stacey’s relationship with her now-husband, Florian Sukaj.

The Silva twins also founded a fashion and clothing brand, House of Eleven. They enlisted their longtime friend Michael Benz to help them out.

Who is Michael Benz?

Benz first appeared on Darcey & Stacey in Season 3. The DJ and fashion designer describes himself as an artist on his Instagram and portrays his art on hoodies, jackets, hats, and sneakers with his own fashion brand, 1 of 1. His designs have been seen on some famous names, such as American rapper Drakeo The Ruler.

The twins met Benz years ago when they were living in LA. He helped them get their brand off the ground, and they have maintained a close friendship ever since.

In 2021, he came to Miami to help them when House of Eleven was in Miami Swim Week.

“So back in the day when me, Darcey, and Stacey collaborated, we started with just swimsuits,” Michael shared on the show. “We did samples and things like that. It was a really good combination between me and them because as a male designer and as [female designers], we have a great fusion together.”

Michael Benz and Florian Sukaj take a road trip

Darcey and Stacey began Season 4 with a part-time move to Miami. There will be new drama and adventures. Stacey and Florian are making plans for their wedding/vow renewal. Darcey is still reeling from her recent breakup with Georgi but is ready to date.

But first, they needed to move. The twins arrived at their new homes ahead of time, while Florian and Michael took a 20-hour road trip from Connecticut to Miami together.

“We are so appreciative of Michael. I mean, he flew all the way from Connecticut to LA just to help us move to Miami and help Florian out,” Stacey told the cameras. “Michael, we met many years ago, when we went to Los Angeles, and we hit it off right when we met. He’s like a brother to us, and he’s there for us always, no matter what.”

Florian and Benz didn’t immediately hit it off when they met during Season 3. Their relationship may seem a little better now, but there are still some issues.

“Me and Michael Benz driving three days in the road. He’s talking so much. Never shut up, never, never f***ing shut up,” Florian complained. “First time I met Michael Benz, I no like him. But now with him becoming more friends. Bonding with him. Only thing he have big mouth. Basically like talk for no reason.”

Darcey and Stacey drama in Miami

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey is sure to be as entertaining as ever, with a Miami twist. The twins are not getting along as well as usual, and there seems to be some resentment between them.

Reality stars Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva in 2019 | Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Darcey will be trying her hand at dating, with a professional matchmaker helping her out.

Florian made a grand gesture for his wife, “Last year, I no like idea to move to Miami. I don’t have friends there, and little bit expensive,” he explained. “But this is Stacey wanted. And I want Stacey to be happy.”

Stacey may not be completely happy with her husband because she thinks it is way past time for him to get a job. Benz helps out his bestie by talking to Florian. This may set their bonding back a bit.