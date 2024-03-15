More than $3 trillion is undiscovered gold is scattered across America. 'Gold Rush' star aims to help people find it in his new show, 'America's Backyard Gold.'

Treasure is all around you, if you just know where to look. That’s the message of the new Discovery Channel reality series America’s Backyard Gold. In a sneak peek from the March 15 series premiere, host Dave Turin teams up with an amateur prospector to hunt for gold. In just minutes, their search turns up a nugget worth $100. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to potential finds.

Dave Turin embarks on a gold-hunting adventure in ‘America’s Backyard Gold’

Dave Turin pans for gold with new prospectors Jeff Burnett and Aaron Chandler on the Chestatee River in Georgia | Courtesy of Discovery Channel / Raw TV Limited

Turin spent more than a decade digging for buried treasure on Gold Rush and Dave Turin’s Lost Mine. Those shows focused on professional miners hunting for gold. The risks (and the equipment) were big, but so was the potential reward. America’s Backyard Gold is different. It highlights how everyday Americans can capture their share of riches using some simple techniques and basic tools.

How much gold is out there? According to the show, an estimated $3 trillion is still waiting to be found by enterprising prospectors. Turin aims to show how with a little knowledge, anyone could find hundreds – even millions – of dollars worth of gold. Throughout the first season of American’s Backyard Gold, he’ll travel across the country, from the Dakotas to Georgia to Montana to California, to uncover this buried treasure.

“You won’t want to miss this incredible journey across America showing how everyday people are figuring out new ways to find gold without expensive equipment or making a huge investment. It’s all about finding the right spot to look,” Turin teased on Instagram.

Turin finds a $100 gold nugget in series premiere sneak peek

In the series premiere, Turin heads to California. More than 150 years ago, Europeans streamed into the state during the gold rush. That era is long gone, but the gold is still there. And thanks to heavy storms and flooding in recent years, it’s now easier than ever to find some of that metal.

In a clip from the premiere, Turin explains that for just a few hundred dollars, would-be prospectors can pick up an entry-level metal detector and get started hunting.

“The payoff can be huge,” he says.

How big? There are no guarantees, but Turin goes detecting with another man, and after just 55 minutes of searching, they find a nugget worth $100. It’s not exactly quit-your-job money, but it’s not bad for an hour’s work. And in rare cases, the payday can be much larger. In another clip (via YouTube) Turin’s detecting partner Jim says he once found a nugget worth $2.5 million.

“Let’s find one of those, Jim,” an astonished Turin says.

America’s Backyard Gold premieres Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

