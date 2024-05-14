David Eason is pretending that he's never heard of Jenelle Evans before in his life. The North Carolina native is acting like Jenelle is irrelevant.

Jenelle Evans’ return to the Teen Mom universe has been the talk of the internet for the last week. In a shocking twist, Evans will join the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after spending five years off television. While fans of the franchise can’t stop talking about her return, David Eason isn’t impressed. Evans’ estranged husband is shading his soon-to-be-ex on her return in a rather unique way.

David Eason pretends he doesn’t know who Jenelle Evans is

It shouldn’t be surprising that followers are asking David Eason about Evans’ return to the Teen Mom universe. While Eason hasn’t been shy about talking about Evans recently, he took a different approach to questions about Evans’ big career news.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In a recent Instagram comment, a follower asked Eason how he felt about Evans returning to Teen Mom now that they had separated. Eason replied, “Who?” as if he didn’t care at all about Evans, her career, or their crumbling marriage. While Eason surely has an opinion on the recent developments in his wife’s life, he’s choosing to shade her by proclaiming her irrelevant.

Is David Eason dating anyone?

Eason’s sudden, nonchalant attitude might have a little something to do with his own love life. While he was careful not to appear with other women during the early weeks of his separation, he has since moved on and seems to be dating again. At least, he is entertaining the prospect of doing so.

Eason recently appeared on a TikTok live event with a female friend and has been hinting about other women. Whether he is seriously considering dating or just trying to make his estranged wife jealous is anyone’s guess. For now, though, he is happy to act as if he is hunting for a new romantic partner.

Is Jenelle Evans in a relationship?

David Eason isn’t the only one trying to make it seem like they have several romantic prospects. Jenelle Evans has also used social media to make it appear like she has found her next great love. A couple of weeks ago, Evans uploaded a video of a recent trip. Her TikTok upload shows her cuddling up to someone in a car. She does not show her potential love interest’s face in the upload. Whoever he is, he appears with his identity obscured in more than one video.

Jenelle Evans | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenelle has also hinted at finding love again in other social media postings. Just weeks after ending things with Eason, she took to Facebook to make vague posts about a romantic connection, claiming she spent hours with someone enjoying some “pillow talk.” It seems unlikely she’ll officially debut a new romance before her divorce is underway. While she and Eason are separated, a divorce filing could be months away.