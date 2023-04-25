‘Deadliest Catch’: Where Is Rick Mezich in 2023?

Discovery’s reality TV series, Deadliest Catch Season 19, is here with a new cast and crew, and fans wonder about past cast members who were regulars on the series. Rick Mezich was featured heavily in the first season of the series, though he no longer makes appearances. So, where is Rick Mezich in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Where is ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Rick Mezich in 2023?

Deadliest Catch viewers remember seeing Rick Mezich in the first season of the series, though he hasn’t returned since. According to LatestCelebArticles, Rick was well-known for braving the wintery conditions between Russia and Alaska for snow crabs in 1999.

Now, he no longer makes a living via reality TV. Rick reportedly lives in Edmonds, Washington, and manages UniSea/St. Paul CBSFA Central Bering Sea Fisheries Association while overseeing several vessels. While the F/V Starward reportedly received a new president in April 2022, Rick appears to oversee Starlite, Early Dawn, and Fierce Allegiance.

The Central Bering Sea Fishing Association posted about partnering with Rick and his wife, Mary Mezich, with their new business venture, Frozen At Sea, LLC, in 2017. “Frozen At Sea, currently a non-operational entity, purchased a Pacific cod catcher/processor Limited License Permit, endorsed for use with pot gear in the Bering Sea,” the site reads. “SPFC (St. Paul Fishing Company) owns 50% of the permit, and Unisea and Mezich each own 25%. Currently, all of SPFC’s vessels deliver product to shore-based plants in Dutch Harbor, Akutan, Adak, and St. Paul.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 features new cast members

Fans might not hear too much of Rick Mezich in Deadliest Catch Season 19. But they will hear plenty about the new cast and crew.

HollywoodLife reports Captain Sig Hansen returned for the 19th season, and his daughter co-captain, Mandy, is also onboard. Andy, Johnathan, and Neal Hillstrand are also back. Sophia “Bob” Neilsen and Captain Jake Anderson are new cast members aboard the F/V Saga. Nielsen hopes to take over her family’s vessel, the F/V Victory.

Linda Greenlaw, the only woman swordfishing captain, also joined the season. Jack Bunnell, the new captain of the F/V Barbara J, dukes it out with returning cast member Steve “Harley” Davidson. Jacob Hutchins is a new deckhand with serious aspirations. And Rick Shelford joins the show alongside Captain Sean Dwyer on the F/V Aleutian Lady.

Fans named their favorite captains from the series

Loyal viewers keeping up with Deadliest Catch Season 19 certainly have their favorites from the show. And fans on Reddit noted which Deadliest Catch captain they liked the best.

“I started watching my season 1-10 box set last week and so far I’m loving all the captain’s equally,” a fan noted. “Sig, Phil, John, Rick, etc. Northwestern probably being my favorite crew of the lot.” However, the same fan noted they heavily disliked Keith Colburn — a controversial captain of the series.

“Amazingly, Captain Keith has become one of my favorites,” another fan noted. “I despised him for a long time, wanted him off the show and expressed such years ago when Discovery was doing research.”

“Colburn and Freddie (Maguatai) are the worst,” another fan wrote. “Josh Harris and Sig are the best around. Josh still has a lot to learn, but he’s getting there.”

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

