At 61 years old, Moore is flexing her acting muscles in new ways, leading to a return to the spotlight for the stylish Hollywood star.

Demi Moore is living her best life at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. She and her The Substance co-stars received a 13-minute standing ovation as the “body horror with a feminist take” concluded at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The 61-year-old has also debuted nearly 10 gorgeous and unique looks as they promote the film in the chic city in southwest France.

On May 17, Moore debuted her first Cannes look at the Kinds Of Kindness red carpet. The Ghost star doesn’t star in the dark comedy anthology film. But she earned a rightful place at the premiere with her starring role in The Substance. The horror-thriller movie follows a TV aerobics star (Moore) who ingests a drug that makes people a younger, better version of themselves. Margaret Qualley stars as Moore’s new and “improved” self.

Demi Moore at the ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ red carpet at Cannes | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Before her main act at Cannes, Moore walked the red carpet in support of Kinds of Kindness. The One Crazy Summer star donned a red Armani Privé gown from the Italian label’s fall 2023 collection. With a structured neckline and bodice, the intricately beaded floral gown featured a V-neck and statement Chopard earrings. Moore wore her long brunette locks in a simple, straight style, drawing attention to her toned physique and natural beauty.

Demi Moore on May 17, 2024 | VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Later that evening, Moore changed into a sequined turquoise Balenciaga dress with a similarly structured neckline and straight silhouette. Cone-like protrusions at the gown’s waistline added dimension to the G.I. Jane actor’s hips. Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection jewels appropriately co-starred with the stunning dress. Moore’s 18k white gold necklace featured 43.38 carats of diamonds and 70.40 carats of paraiba tourmaline.

Demi Moore at the Chopard Trophy on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France | Jacopo Raule/WireImage

Moore aptly served as the “Godmother” of the Trophée Chopard. The ceremony celebrates the “brilliance of film and rising talents in the industry,” as she explained on Instagram. The New Mexico native presented the prestigious award to Mike Faist and Sophie Wildee. Both actors received the prestigious award because they’ve “made a promising start to their careers,” according to Chopard.

Demi Moore at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On May 19, Moore debuted two more incredible ensembles. First, she attended The Substance photocall in a black Del Core dress. Straight from the Milan fashion house’s Slices of Reverie Collection, the pinstripe V-neck bustier piece featured sculpted hips and a leather flower string belt from Del Core’s Slices of Reverie Collection at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19th.

Demi Moore and Pilaf at a talk during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival | 1st photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; 2nd and 3rd: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Moore accessorized with simple diamond hoop earrings and black pointed-toe ballet flats. With the French Riviera serving as her glittering backdrop, the Inside Out author smiled with her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley and director Coralie Fargeat at the Carlton Cannes Hotel.

Margaret Qualley, French director Coralie Fargeat, and Demi Moore of the film ‘The Substance’ | STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

That evening, Moore debuted her statement piece of the week: a beige Schiaparelli haute couture gown from the avant-garde Italian label’s spring 2024 couture collection. Despite its beige color, this architectural dress was anything but boring.

Demi Moore on the ‘The Substance’ red carpet in Cannes, France | Samir Hussein/WireImage

With a three-dimensional bodice and angular “undone” neckline, the khaki gown featured a mermaid silhouette, departing from Moore’s recent sheath-style dresses. The mother of three styled the look with more Chopard diamonds, including dangle earrings and a statement collar necklace. Makeup artist Alex Babsky added a subtle winged eyeliner and a bit of coral blush on Moore’s defined cheeks.

Demi Moore at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Concluding The Substance premiere with a 13-minute standing ovation on Sunday night did not slow down Moore on Monday. May 20 served as another opportunity for The Juror star to show her style. Outside of the iconic Palais des Festivals, she posed with her co-star, Dennis Quaid, and their French director, Fargeat. Moore wore a black-and-white Elie Saab dress.

Dennis Quaid, Coralie Fargeat, and Demi Moore on May 20 in Cannes, France | Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The plunging polka-dot number was giving summer picnic vibes in the classiest way. Moore’s beloved longhaired teacup Chihuahua, Pilaf, attended the photocall with his talented mom. Her other accessories: patent leather Aquazzura pumps and black sunnies to shield her eyes from the sunny Riviera rays.

Demi Moore at the ‘The Substance’ photocall with Pilaf | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Substance cast answered questions during their festival press conference. Quaid praised Moore’s abilities and highlighted her role as the beginning of “an incredible third act” in her career. Moore told the audience, according to Deadline, “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone, the opportunity to make a better person and actor. [The Substance] touched on so many themes that we all face; we seek validation and belonging. By doing [the movie,] it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.”