Christina Ricci’s reaction to a much younger Devon Sawa was the reason he ended up in ‘Casper’, which Sawa has always been grateful for.

One of actor Devon Sawa’s first feature film roles was in Christina Ricci’s Casper. But the actor recently shared that he might not have even been in the film if it wasn’t for Ricci’s help.

Devon Sawa felt like he owed his acting career to Christina Ricci and ‘Casper’

Sawa has become a prominent actor in his own right. He’s grown his star-power through features like Final Destination and The Exorcism of Molly Hartley. He’s recently returned to the horror genre by appearing in SyFy’s Chucky series. But his feature film career started with the 1995 movie Casper, which was based on the classic animated television show. Sawa famously made an appearance as the friendly ghost in his human form. And it was all thanks to his co-star Ricci.

“Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then,” Sawa once wrote according to People. “I owe her the world.”

Malachi Pearson was the young actor voicing Casper at the time. But Sawa was cast as Casper’s human form because of Pearson’s age.

“I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work,” Sawa said. “When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young. so I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love.”

The film’s director Brad Silberling confided that it was Ricci’s reaction to Sawa at the time that won him the role.

“Let’s be honest, my friend. It was the color in Christina’s cheeks when I flew you down to meet us at lunch — THAT’S what sealed the deal,” Silberling responded. “I just had to say yes after that.”

Christina Ricci found her acting in ‘Casper’ embarrassing

Ricci’s performance in Casper is one that many fans remember fondly. However, Ricci admitted that she’s her own worst critic when it comes to the role, as she isn’t too impressed with her performance.

“If you actually watch Casper, I’m terrible in it,” she once said on WTF with Marc Maron.

She shared that most fans take issue with her dismissing her performance. But it’s an opinion she stands by, as it’s not a reflection on what she feels about the entire movie.

“People get so upset when I say that. Because I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie.’ Because it’s a childhood treasure to people. But I am terrible in it,” she said.

But Ricci also believed she could’ve done much better if she’d put enough effort into her performance.

“I was 13,” she said. “There was a lot going on in my life. Everything was very difficult. I was just always annoyed, and I just don’t think I tried very hard, to tell you the truth. Embarrassingly, I have to say, I don’t think I tried as hard as maybe I should have.”

How Devon Sawa responded to Christina Ricci calling her performance terrible

Sawa would later catch wind of Ricci’s critique on her performance. In an interview with E News, he shared that he understood where The Addams Family alum was coming from. There were some performances of his own that Sawa wasn’t particularly proud of.

“I mean, that’s her thing,” Sawa said. “Little Giants is my movie that I cringe. I can’t put Little Giants on. That whole scene where we’re sitting on the boat talking about the two people kissing. I wish I could go back and reshoot that. Knowing what I know now it’s just you’re a kid and you’ve got a lot to learn and she’s a powerhouse as an actor now. So I get it.”