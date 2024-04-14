Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner's divorce won't turn ugly, they ensure fans. They's signed a prenup, so things should go smoothly. The Neil Lane ring Nist was gifted, however, will need to be returned.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner did not get the ultimate happily ever after. While the couple tied the knot on national TV following their season of The Golden Bachelor, their marriage wasn’t built to last. The duo announced they were calling it quits just three months after they wed and less than a year after getting engaged. Is the divorce going to cost either of them big? It looks like they’ll leave the marriage with what they came into it with. Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner signed a prenuptial agreement.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner had a prenuptial agreement

Fans understandably had questions following Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s bombshell divorce announcement. Most importantly, fans wanted to understand why the septuagenarian couple was jumping to divorce so quickly. After the duo explained why they called it quits, viewers had plenty of questions about how the divorce will play out. It appears it will be a civil affair, and there won’t be much to argue over. They didn’t have much time to accumulate assets together, and their pre-marital assets are safe.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner of ABC’s ‘The Golden Bacehlor’ | John Fleenor/Disney

Nist and Turner revealed during their Good Morning America appearance that they did sign a prenuptial agreement and believed that such legal paperwork was a good idea for them. They also said they think it’s a good idea for anyone heading into marriage later in life. They didn’t delve into the details of the agreement. Still, it is likely that the short marriage won’t result in either one of them losing any major assets, at least not the ones they brought into the marriage.

Theresa Nist will be losing a nice piece of jewelry, though

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s prenup will ensure they don’t lose any of their personal assets in a divorce. Still, Nist will have to give up something awfully valuable. During her Good Morning America interview, she revealed that her engagement ring will be returned because that’s how these things “work.”

According to The Mirror, couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are gifted the engagement ring in exchange for free promotion. They can keep the ring free and clear if they get married or stay engaged for at least two years. If they don’t reach the two-year mark, the ring returns to the jeweler who designed it.

In this case, the ring will return to Neil Lane, the jeweler who helped Turner pick out Nist’s ring. The ring features over three karats of diamonds, including 128 small stones, two baguettes, and a brilliant princess-cut center stone. The ring is valued at over $40,000. It is unclear what happens to returned engagement rings.