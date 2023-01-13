Director Ron Howard Recalls What Impressed Him the Most About The Beatles While Making Documentary

In 2016, Ron Howard directed a documentary about the touring years of The Beatles. While the Apollo 13 director learned plenty of fascinating facts about the British band, one aspect of the band impressed him the most.

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Ron Howard | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years is a 2016 documentary film directed by Ron Howard. The film features footage from 1962 to 1966 when The Beatles were a touring band. It captures their early performances at the Cavern Club in Liverpool to their final performance at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. The Beatles split in 1970 but never toured again after 1966.

The documentary had a limited theatrical release before premiering on Hulu in 2016. The film received excellent reviews from critics and performed well at the box office, garnering $12.3 million on a $5 million budget. It was also produced in collaboration with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, and Olivia Harrison.

Howard was impressed with The Beatles’ songwriting ability

In an interview with NME, Howard reflected on making Eight Days a Week. The Solo director said he had always been a fan of The Beatles growing up after watching them on The Ed Sullivan Show. However, while making the documentary, he realized how genius the band was as songwriters because they had a song that reflected every aspect of the human experience.

“In starting to work on a documentary about their touring years which is what Eight Days A Week was, from the vantage point of having been a director and a storyteller for decades, I was so blown away by the writing. There’s the presence that I fell in love with, starting with The Ed Sullivan Show. Of these guys with a different haircut and a great sound and girls going crazy for them, but totally infectious records that you just would play over and over again.”

“But what I began to understand was, even in those early records, those first hits, the writing is just brilliant. As they evolved, it became clear to me [that[ you could be in any frame of mind possible within the framework of the human experience, and there’s a song they wrote that will speak to you very, very directly. I don’t care what mood, or what you’re going through, that’s the genius of the band and why their music is as ron relevant, in many ways, as it’s ever been.”

Howard found Paul McCartney to be relatable

Ron Howard had the privilege of working with McCartney to make The Beatles documentary. Howard told NME he was moved by the “Blackbird” singer’s work ethic and said he has a similar passion for directing.

“I really related to and respected Paul McCartney. What a work ethic. He loves it,” Howard said. “I feel that way about directing. I feel that way about telling stories.”

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years is currently streaming on Hulu.