Dolly Parton Called This Her Worst Song

When one thinks of timeless music Dolly Parton probably comes to mind. A country music icon, Parton has been releasing music for decades. While fans might not think Parton has ever had a misstep, the singer admits that she has a song she considers to be her worst work.

Dolly Parton thinks the song ‘I’ll Oilwells Love You’ is one of her worst

In 2003, Parton appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. During the talk show appearance, Parton discussed her lengthy career.

When Conan asked if Parton had any songs she regretted, Parton admitted she did.

“Oh, you know, you’ve always got, when you’re a songwriter you think they’re all good. It’s like how everybody thinks their kids are pretty even if they’re not,” Parton said. “But yeah, there’s songs.”

She continued, “I wrote this song once about a man, it’s about a man that owned a bunch of oil wells and I was trying to marry him.”

Parton then sang some of the lyrics of “I’ll Oilwells Love You” and another song called “I Don’t Want to Throw Rice” to O’Brien.

“You’ve written so many great songs, but that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue,” O’Brien admitted.

A look at the lyrics of Dolly Parton’s song ‘I’ll Oilwells Love You’

Parton released “I’ll Oilwells Love You” in 1968 on her second studio album Just Because I’m a Woman. The song is the fourth song on the album’s tracklist.

In “I’ll Oilwells Love You,” Parton sings, “I met a man in Texas/ And oh, he was so fine/ And I said to myself/ Self, I’m gonna make him mine/ He owned a lot of oil wells and his bankroll sure was healthy/ And I knew if I married him I’d suddenly be wealthy/ Oh, I’ll oil wells love you/ I’ll oil wells care/ I’ll oil wells need you/ I want you oil wells dear.”

The song was released two years after Parton married her husband Carl Dean.

The title of Dolly Parton’s song ‘I’ll Oilwells Love You’ is similar to one of her hit songs

Even though Parton is not a fan of “I’ll Oilwells Love You” anymore, the album Just Because I’m a Woman received generally positive reviews when it was first released in 1968.

While appearing on Late Night with Conon O’Brien, Parton also had a sense of humor about the title and lyrics of “I’ll Oilwells Love You.”

“That was before ‘I Will Always Love You,'” Parton told O’Brien after singing the lyrics to “I’ll Oilwells Love You.”

In 1974, Parton released a song called “I Will Always Love You.” To date, it is one of the most memorable songs in music history, in part because of a cover of “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

By comparing one of her most beloved songs to a song she seems to regret releasing, Parton showed how she has a sense of humor about her songwriting and the songs she has released over the years.