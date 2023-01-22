Dolly Parton Celebrates Goddaughter Miley Cyrus’ Latest Hit ‘Flowers’, ‘I Love that Song’

Miley Cyrus’ latest song, “Flowers,” has ignited the music industry to start the new year. Many of her fans are celebrating the new track, which sees Cyrus finding a sense of independence while reflecting on a past relationship. One fan of the track is Cyrus’ godmother, Dolly Parton, who praised the new song in a recent interview.

Dolly Parton has a close relationship with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton is an icon in the country music industry and developed a close friendship with fellow country star Billy Ray Cyrus. When Miley was born, Parton was named her godmother, and has had an intimate relationship with the Hannah Montana star. In an interview with US Weekly, Parton reflected on their relationship, saying the two still make time to talk about what’s going on in their lives.

“We just kinda always kind of share whatever we’re feeling,” Parton shared. “Miley don’t need any help from me, and I’m doing all right on my own. But we do love sharing what we are going through and what’s going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother.”

The 9 to 5 actor recently co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Cyrus, where the two performed duets of “Jolene,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “I Love Rock n’ Roll.”

“I have learned if you’re gonna sing with Miley, you’re gonna sing your a** off,” Parton told U.S. Weekly.

Parton loves that ‘Flowers’ is a more personal song

“Flowers” is the first single from Cyrus’ upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that the song was about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The two divorced in 2020, and many believe “Flowers” contains several references to their relationship. Dolly Parton doesn’t confirm who or what “Flowers” is about, but she says she loves the song and is proud of Miley Cyrus for telling a personal story.

“I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter,” Parton said. “I don’t know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing.”

Many fans are pointing out possible references to Liam Hemsworth in ‘Flowers’

There are several clues in “Flowers” that the song is about moving on from Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth first met while filming 2010’s The Last Song. The pair then had an on-and-off relationship before getting married in 2018, then divorced in 2020. “Flowers” was released on Hemsworth’s birthday, with lyrics that could reference aspects of their relationship.

For example, one of the lyrics is, “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” This is possibly referencing their Malibu home that burned down in 2018. The chorus also has a harmony similar to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” a song that The Hunger Games actor may have dedicated to Cyrus, according to People.

Regardless of who the song is referring to, Miley Cyrus has a fan in Dolly Parton, who continues to show support for her beloved goddaughter.