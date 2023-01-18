Dolly Parton Doesn’t Judge People Who Decide Not to Get the Vaccine, ‘I Just Felt the Need to Help’

Dolly Parton has proven to be charitable in the past. Her generosity was shown in 2020 when she donated a hefty sum toward COVID-19 research that led to the development of the vaccine. While Parton believes in getting vaccinated, she doesn’t judge those who decide not to take it, even if she disagrees with the decision.

Dolly Parton donated $1 million toward research on the coronavirus vaccine

In 2020, Parton did her part to help get the vaccine out by donating $1 million toward coronavirus research. The money was used toward Moderna’s vaccine development, who thanked her in a preliminary report. In an interview with Salvation South, the “9 to 5” singer said she knew that the pandemic would be trouble and wanted to do whatever she could to help.

“I just knew when the pandemic started, I felt in my heart it was going to be a bad thing,” Parton said. “I try to always put my money where my heart and where my head is. I felt I should donate some money to the cause, from myself or my family.

Parton doesn’t judge people who don’t get vaccinated

While Dolly Parton tends to stay out of divisive topics, she advocates for the coronavirus vaccine and encourages people to get it. In 2021, she shared a video on Twitter of her getting her first dose, saying, “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it.”

While most Americans have been vaccinated, many still choose not to take it, but Parton doesn’t judge anyone based on their health decisions. She wanted to do what she believed was right, no matter the politics behind it.

“I don’t believe anybody has the right to judge another person — and they don’t have the right to even judge me when I do things that come from the heart,” Parton explained. “I never tried to shove it down anyone’s throat — just the vaccine was there, and if my little dab of money helped get it out to more people who did want it, then fine. I never judged anyone who didn’t get it, or thought anybody should be not getting it or getting it. I’m not political on those things. I just felt the need to help….”

Parton tries to keep her heart open to everyone

Parton has connected with audiences through her iconic songs, such as “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again,” and “Coat of Many Colors.” Her songwriting appeals to every demographic, and that’s because Parton tries to write with empathy for everyone. She believes it’s important for writers to keep their hearts open so that they can “write what other people feel.”

“I feel for everybody about everything. I am everybody, all the time,” she shared. “And as a writer, you know, I get really involved with what people go through, how they feel — whether they’re gay, whether they’re lesbian, whether they’re Black, whether they’re white or gray. I know that everybody is who they are and should be allowed to be that. I just feel for everybody about everything, and I’m able to express that because my heart is so open to people.

“That’s why I never could harden my heart against hurt or anything,” Parton added. “Because as a writer, if you harden your heart, you’re not going to feel all the emotions you need to feel and you won’t be able to write what people feel. So, I’ve always said I’ve strengthened the muscles around my heart, but I’ve never hardened it.”