Dolly Parton joked about a wardrobe mishap and her breast size to Ellen DeGeneres. Here's what she said in 2004.

Dolly Parton is known as one of the biggest country music stars ever to live, and she looks fantastic at age 78. It’s no secret that Parton has enhanced her looks by going under the knife — and her famous breasts have been a topic of conversation for years. Parton loves to joke about her chest, and she once joked about taking several rows of audience members out with them while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dolly Parton once joked about the size of her breasts while speaking on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Dolly Parton is no stranger to receiving comments about her breasts, and she’s made several jokes about them through the years. In 2004, she made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Parton explained that she had a wardrobe malfunction with the front of her dress.

“I just popped my top!” she exclaimed after Ellen DeGeneres introduced her on the show.

“That’s probably not the first time,” DeGeneres joked, and Parton laughed.

DeGeneres asked Parton if she needed help fixing the top of her dress before they proceeded with the interview. “No, it’s alright,” Parton said. “I’ve shown more than that. I’ll fix it at a commercial. But, anyway, it’s OK.”

DeGeneres reminded Parton of a hilarious line she previously said about wardrobe malfunctions. “You had a hilarious line the other day when you said that there’s not gonna be a wardrobe malfunction with you because —.”

“Oh, I said because I’ll probably take out the first three rows,” Parton finished. “But I can tell you this: If there is a malfunction, you will not see a nipple ring. It’ll be more like a hula hoop. There’s a lot of strain on my little clothes.”

Dolly Parton said it ‘ain’t cheap’ to look like her

Dolly Parton during a halftime show | Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Dolly Parton puts a lot of effort into her look. Ellen DeGeneres asked Parton her secret for looking so young.

“Well, it ain’t cheap,” she admitted while on the show. “Just a lot of good doctors, you know. A lot of good makeup.”

Parton added that she doesn’t work out much, as she’s not very “physical” in her life. “I’m a cartoon, so it’s almost easy to look this way,” she added. “I’ll look this way probably when I’m 100.”

During another interview, Parton said she paid “$1 million” for her breasts. “I’ve slapped a few people who didn’t stare at them!” she joked. “This kind of money, they’d better be looking at them. No, I’ve not insured my boobs. I just paid a million dollars for them, and I hope they look like a million dollars, too!”

She created an elaborate origin story about her breasts to punk Jimmy Fallon

The Ellen DeGeneres Show isn’t the first or the last time that Dolly Parton joked about her breast size. While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she told an elaborate story about how she was scammed while out to dinner. But the story turned out to be a big joke about her chest.

“We were in the restaurant, we were having our meal, and this old man came over to our table,” Parton told Jimmy Fallon. She explained that when she went to pay the bill, the man left his bill for her to pay. A restaurant worker told her that her “grandpa left his bill” for her to cover.

“So, that old man had come over and kind of scammed us,” she continued. Then, she spotted the older man on the street. Parton approached him about the scam, and he started hitting her with his cane across her chest.

Fallon looked shocked by the story and asked Parton what happened next.

“What do you mean, what happened?” she said. “These two big lumps came up, and they never did go down.”

