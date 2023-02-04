Dolly Parton Threatens to Kick Mick Jagger’s ‘Bony A**’ If He Doesn’t do Rolling Stones Song With Her

Dolly Parton is currently recording her first rock album. The album will consist of several covers of classic rock songs, along with appearances from iconic rock stars. Dolly Parton wants Mick Jagger to join her for a Rolling Stones cover and says she will kick his “bony a**” if he doesn’t do it.

Dolly Parton is coming out with a rock album

Dolly Parton | Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Parton was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While the “9 to 5” singer is a legend in the music industry, she was hesitant to accept the nomination because she felt she didn’t deserve it since her career was primarily dedicated to country music. After accepting the nomination, she declared she would earn her spot by recording a rock album.

In a recent interview on The View, Parton revealed the name of the album is Rock Star and should arrive in Fall 2023. The album will include several covers of rock songs and an impressive roster of guest stars. So far, the list includes Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty.

“We’re gonna have a lot of great iconic songs, like ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ and ‘Free Bird,’ I even did ‘Free Bird.’ But I’m gonna have a few guest artists,” Parton revealed. “We’ve got a lot of great artists, iconic singers, that are gonna actually be on with us. So I’m looking forward to it, I’m even gonna have Cher on! I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s gonna be a big thrill.”

Dolly Parton wants Mick Jagger to record a Rolling Stones song with her

The country singer is recording a cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” for her upcoming album. Dolly Parton wants to get Rolling Stone lead singer Mick Jagger, who recorded the song in 1965 for the Out of Our Heads album, to join her. In an interview with USA Today, Parton issued a friendly threat to Jagger, saying she would kick his “bony a**” if he didn’t record with her.

“I wanted a song for just me and Mick – “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – and Brandi and Pink are now singing on it,” Parton stated. “I’m still waiting for Mick to come on back. He might come through. If not, I’ll kick his bony a** when I see him!”

Parton wants Led Zeppelin to reunite for ‘Rock Star’

Another song Dolly Parton is covering is “Stairway to Heaven.” Parton previously covered the song back in 2002. However, she is re-recording the Led Zeppelin song for Rock Star in a way that is more similar to the original version. In an interview with Pollstar, Parton said she wants guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant to assist her with the recording.

“I’m going to redo that really on the money,” Parton shared. “I did it kind of bluegrass-style when I did it; but when I do the rock album, I’m going to actually re-record it – and do it more true to the regular record. I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”