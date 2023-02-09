Dolly Parton Wants Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza to Be Bigger, and Her Dreams Are Coming True Soon

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is a fast-food item loved by millions of Americans, and Dolly Parton has been one of its most passionate advocates. The country legend recently said that she wished the unorthodox pizza was bigger, and Taco Bell appears to be granting her wish.

Dolly Parton starred in a musical about Mexican Pizza

Dolly Parton | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Mexican Pizza is a small, pizza-shaped dish with cheese, beans, and ground beef on top of crispy tortillas. The item was discontinued by Taco Bell, leading to many fans voicing their outrage. Even celebrities voiced their displeasure, with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat being two leaders campaigning for Taco Bell to bring the item back.

Fortunately, the fast food company listened to their demands and brought back the item in 2022. Taco Bell planned a Mexican Pizza musical starring Parton and Doja Cat to celebrate the occasion. The musical premiered on Sept. 15, 2022, and featured songs and performances celebrating the dish’s eventual return.

Parton wishes Taco Bell would make the pizza bigger

Parton talked with Insider about her new line of Southern treats with Duncan Hines. During the interview, Parton shared her thought on the return of the Mexican Pizza, saying she still orders them now. However, the “Jolene” singer wishes Taco Bell could make them bigger, just so there could be more to love.

“It was great, and I still order them now,” she said. “They finally got them back, and now they can’t keep them in stock because people were missing them. I was just one of many, many people that had missed them…I actually love ’em like they are. I’d just make them bigger so I could have more of it!”

She also shared that the Mexican Pizza isn’t her only Taco Bell order. She also enjoys the Taco Supreme and prefers to put mild sauce on everything, as too much spice ruins it.

“I like soft-shell tacos,” Parton explained. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.”

Taco Bell is introducing the Big A** Mexican Pizza

Crowdpleasers don’t get much easier pic.twitter.com/iqffSNgcW0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 23, 2023

Dolly Parton’s wish is coming true as Taco Bell is introducing the Big A** Mexican Pizza. The pizza will contain four times the amount of cheese, beans, seasoned beef, and tomato sauce consumers love. However, there is a catch. The pizza is only available this weekend and will only be served in Glendale, Arizona, to celebrate the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The pizza is exclusively served to a pre-selected number of Taco Bell superfans. While the Big A** Mexican Pizza is not available nationwide, customers will get a free Mexican Pizza with any order over $20 for Feb. 11 and 12 through Taco Bell’s delivery app. Hopefully, the giant pizza will be available nationwide so Parton and fans all over can enjoy a bigger version of what they love.