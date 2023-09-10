Here's more on the background of Miami Dolphins signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, and who his parents are.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He backed up veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first part of his rookie season but was named the starter in Week 8. He and Fitzpatrick alternated the role for the rest of the year.

In 2021, Tua’s started several games before suffering an injury in Week 3. The athlete had an impressive season the following year and led the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Now, Fins fans want to know as much as they can about the young quarterback and his life off the field.

Here’s more about Tua and his family.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa answers questions from the media after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Who are Tua Tagovailoa’s parents?

Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa was born on March 2, 1998, in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu in Hawaii to parents Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, who are both of Samoan descent.

Tua is the oldest of four children. Their father is the CEO, owner, and coach of Raising Champions LLC which provides training for athletes with an emphasis on family, culture, and religion.

Tua’s grandfather, Seu Tagovailoa, moved from American Samoa to Hawaii and was referred to as “Chief Tagovailoa” in Hawaii’s Samoan community. He had a dream to see Tua play in the NFL one day. However, he died in 2014 before his grandson began a career in the pros.

Galu urged his sons to play the sport and became their coach. When it was time for college, Tua decided to join the Crimson Tide and the family relocated to Alabama.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa embraces his parents, Galu and Diane Tagovalioa, prior to the game against the Chicago Bears | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tagovailoa family rely on discipline and their Christian faith

Tua discussed his faith and upbringing during an interview a few years back with Sports Illustrated.

“Respect was the biggest thing. Discipline as well and our faith,” he explained. “We grew up reading the Bible and learning about God, and within our sports, within our schooling, we’d get disciplined if we didn’t do things the right way. Even around the house.”

When asked how he felt during the 2018 National Championship Game when he went in after halftime with Alabama trailing and led the Tide to a comeback victory, Tua told AL.com: “All glory goes to God. I can’t describe what He’s done for me and my family. Who would have ever thought I would have been here, right now in this moment. So, you know, thank God for that, and I’d just like to thank my teammates and coach [Nick] Saban for giving me the opportunity.”

On July 18, 2022, Tua quietly married Annah Gore who also attended the University of Alabama while he was there. When they started dating exactly is unclear as the two have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.