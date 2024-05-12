'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fans have suspected Dorit and PK Kemsley quietly separated months ago. The duo have finally addressed the rumors through an Instagram statement. They are separated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be on hiatus right now, but its cast members are still bringing plenty of drama. While Bravo is busy making cast changes, the cast is also changing their family structures. Dorit and PK Kemsley just announced that they’ll be spending time apart. Fans of the series have worried that their marriage is on the rocks for some time.

Dorit and PK Kemsley announce their split

Dorit and PK Kemsley have put to rest years of speculation about the state of their marriage. On May 9, Dorit took to Instagram to inform her followers that she and PK had opted to separate. The announcement came after months of speculation from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

In the joint statement, the couple said they were opting to spend some time apart to reevaluate the nature of their relationship. They said they hoped to “safeguard” their friendship and deep connection by spending time separate from each other. They did not state they had plans to divorce.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans saw cracks in the couple’s relationship months ago

While Dorit and PK Kemsley just announced their split, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are not surprised the couple have opted to take a break from their marriage. There were rumors that the duo was experiencing a rough patch for months before they made a public announcement, and speculation about a potential divorce has circulated off and on for years. Fans often point to a tense interview that the duo gave months before the split as proof that things were going poorly behind the scenes.

In February, Dorit and PK appeared on the Hot Mic podcast, and PK expressed feelings of resentment and frustration. During the interview, PK suggested that his wife refuses to let him “lead” the family. He went on to suggest he refuses to “walk behind” his wife, which fans felt had misogynistic undertones. Dorit insisted she wanted to work together as partners, but PK insisted he wasn’t into the idea. The tension during the interview was palpable. Fans walked away from it, feeling a bit uncomfortable.

It wasn’t the first time fans worried that PK and Dorit were not on the same page. According to Bravo, PK seemed to dislike the spotlight being on Dorit during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, too. However, the couple’s joint statement did not address any of the issues fans have speculated about.

How long were Dorit and PK Kemsely married?

Dorit and PK Kemsley met way back in 2011 through a mutual friend, but it wasn’t love at first sight, at least for Dorit. The TV personality turned down PK’s first request for a date. Superstition eventually brought them back together. In a chat with Wedding Style Magazine in 2015, Dorit revealed that she relented and agreed to date PK because her grandmother told her before her death that she’d send her soulmate her way.

That first date was good because the duo continued seeing each other. They married in 2015 in a lavish ceremony at The Rainbow Room. Their wedding took place about a year after they welcomed their first child. Their second child was born in 2016.

The couple has been married for eight years, and while they’ve opted to pause their relationship, neither seems ready to move to divorce just yet. At least, their separation announcement didn’t reference a plan to actually divorce.