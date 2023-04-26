‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Gets Emotional in New Season 4 Trailer

Emotions are running high in the new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos, which premieres May 30 on TLC. Parents Karen and Deon Derrico face new challenges in raising their 14 kids – including the dreaded “birds and bees” talk. Meanwhile, Deon’s mom Marian “GG” Derrico is left reeling when she learns of the existence of a close family member she’s never met.

Karen and Deon Derrico’s kids are growing up

With a big family comes big feelings, big obstacles, and even bigger adventures! Don't miss the new season of #TheDerricos, premiering May 30 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/qSf6nTsbXw — TLC Network (@TLC) April 26, 2023

Karen and Deon Derrico are the proud parents of 14 kids, including a set of quintuplets, a set of triplets, and two pairs of twins. Their children range in age from the 3-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver to 17-year-old Darian. And as their kids grow up, they’re facing new – and potentially awkward – challenges.

“It’s hard because they are getting older,” Karen says in a teaser for Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 (via Twitter) after one of her kids asks what “canoodling” is.

“It is time for us to have the birds and bees talk with them,” Deon says as Karen puts her head in her hands.

Still, there’s joy in watching their offspring get older.

“It’s amazing watching them growing into themselves,” Deon says.

Deon’s mom Marian Derrico connects with a lost relative

GG in ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC via YouTube

The new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos will also see the family of 16 visiting Deon’s hometown of Detroit, where they plan to celebrate GG’s 73rd birthday.

“It brings back so many memories,” the beloved grandmother says as they visit spots around the Motor City.

GG is also dealing with some strong emotions when the Derrico family hears from a man named Amani. He thinks Deon’s brother Chris might be his dad. The sudden appearance of a new grandchild brings up some painful memories for Deon’s mom.

“I feel that I failed him in so many areas,” GG says to Deon when speaking of her late son.

“Meeting Amani has given me a new purpose,” she adds in a confessional.

But could this be a case of mistaken identity? GG asks Amani to take a DNA test to confirm the family connection, and he agrees. Deon fears how GG will react when she hears the results.

“If this young man is not family, it’s going to be devastating for her,” he says.

The sudden emergence of an unknown relative isn’t the only issue GG is dealing with in Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. At the end of last season, she learned her lung cancer had returned. In the trailer, she reveals that her doctor wants her to continue with chemotherapy. But she’s not sure what she wants to do.

“This is a bad boy that chemo,” she says to Deon. “Do I go through with this next treatment or not?”

For Deon, the answer is obvious.

“Fight is all you know,” he replies.

But she isn’t sure she has what it takes.

“I just don’t think I can do this anymore,” a tearful GG says in an interview.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.