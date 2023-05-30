‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Karen Is ‘Pissed’ at Deon in Season 4 Premiere

Karen Derrico has had it up to here with her husband.

In a clip from the season 4 premiere of TLC’s reality series Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen struggles to hold it together when Deon ignores her request that he watch the kids while she runs an errand. Instead, he heads out himself, telling the stunned mom of 14 he needs a break.

Karen Derrico in ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC via YouTube

“I gotta make a run to the store,” Karen tells Deon, who has just gotten off the phone, in the clip (via Instagram).

“Baby, now is not the time,” he replies.

“When is the time?” a frustrated Karen replies.

“I just need a break,” he says.

Karen knows that her husband, a real estate investor, is having trouble balancing his professional responsibilities with his parental duties. But she’s not terribly sympathetic.

“When it comes to handling business and taking care of children, I do exactly what he’s doing, and I make it work,” the Doubling Down With the Derricos star tells a producer.

The ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ star says mothers ‘always do it all’

Karen and Deon share their home with more than a dozen high-energy kids. The family is bursting at the seams in the cramped house.

“The house is so small and there are so many of us it feels like we’re all in one room,” Deon tells a producer.

Deon wants some space – and some silence – so he simply walks out, leaving a flabbergasted Karen to handle the kids.

“I’m out of here,” he says. “I can’t deal with this.”

“I’m just like, ‘Really? … No, you did not just walk out,’” Karen says in an interview.

Karen goes on to point out that women tend to shoulder more of the burden of caring for family members. She’s not impressed that Deon is putting himself ahead of his children (and herself) in this instance.

“I now have to hold it together in front of our children because he’s overwhelmed,” she says. “And that’s the problem with mothers. We always do it all. We don’t get to check out at any time. So, yeah, I’m really pissed that Derrico walked out, cause as a mother, as a woman, and, respectfully, as a Black woman, that just don’t go.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

