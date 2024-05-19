Karen and Deon Derrico of TLC's 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' say they are willing to welcome as many children as God wants them to have.

TLC stars Karen and Derrico are the proud parents of 14 kids, including multiple sets of multiples. But would the Doubling Down With the Derricos couple be willing to add a 15th – or even a 16th and 17th – child to their family? They aren’t ruling it out.

Karen and Deon Derrico say they’re ‘blessed’ to be parents to 14 kids

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC

Karen and Deon’s 14 kids range in age from 18-year-old Darian to 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver. The group includes two singletons, twins, quintuplets, triplets, and “triplins” – the two surviving boys from a set of triplets, one of whom died shortly after birth. All the children were conceived naturally.

“Having four sets of multiples back to back? It’s like getting struck by lightning while getting struck by lightning,” Deon said in an early episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos.

To say the Derricos have a full house would be an understatement. (In the new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Deon is renovating a new home for his extra-large family.) But Karen and Decon consider themselves fortunate to have as many kids as they do.

“We just wanted as many children as God blessed us to have,” Karen, 44, explained during a May 13 appearance on Sherri (via YouTube). “We had some losses, some miscarriages. It was like, God, whatever you have for us. Now, God is very funny … we just welcomed them all with open arms.”

Karen Derrico reveals whether she’d consider having more kids

Sherri host Sherri Shepherd also quizzed Karen about speculation that she’s pregnant with another baby. The reality star didn’t confirm or deny those rumors. But she said she was open to whatever happened.

“I want whatever God has for me,” she said.

“That’s right baby,” Deon chimed in before joking that he was “on strike.”

“No really, I want as many as God blesses me with as well,” Deon went on to say. “We love our family. The 14 children keep up filled with love and laughter. I mean, really. So I would never ever trade it.”

In season 3, it did seem that Karen and Deon would soon be parents to 15 kids. Karen learned that she was expecting again but had a miscarriage at seven weeks. It was her third consecutive miscarriage and seventh overall.

“Even though we aren’t strangers to miscarriages, it’s still a tough heartbreak to endure! Our hearts are broken and pieces of it go out to others that have endured this pain,” the couple told People after Karen experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.

“However, we must continue to thank God for our children and many other blessings that we have, and in addition we stay prayed up!” they added.

​​Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

