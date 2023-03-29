‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Takes on a ‘Corn’ Callus Video – ‘I Don’t Know How You Walk Around Like That!’

Has Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper met her match? The doctor and reality TV star recently looked pretty stunned when viewing a video of a protruding callus on a patient’s heel that actually resembled a large piece of corn.

What did Dr. Pimple Popper have to say about the video of the large, hardened callus?

Dr. Pimple Popper sees someone who is probably in pain in the video

Lee observed the corn callus extraction video and thought the patient had to be experiencing a significant amount of pain. “That’s a corn,” she said in her Instagram video. “I don’t even know how you walk around with that, without having crutches or wearing a donut bandage.”

Dr. Sandra Lee | Jim Spellman/Getty Images

She winced, as though she could understand how painful having such a large, hardened piece of skin sitting at the bottom of the foot could be for the patient. As the surgeon began to remove the callus, Lee narrated how the callus is being removed. “So you take the pressure off of that but it has to be a pretty big bandage,” she observed.

How was the corn callus removed in the video?

Using a special scalpel, the surgeon carefully cut away at the hardened, protruding skin. “The best thing you can do is try to pare that down with a sharp blade,” Lee said. “It has to be pretty darn sharp. But it has to be better than walking around, it’s like having a stone in your shoe that you can’t remove.”

Lee noted how every step the patient took with that corn callus had to be painful. “Every step you take, that’s got to be a pressure point. It has to be so painful. It’s got to feel so good removing that and having it all nice and smooth.”

The surgeon completely removed the corn callus, leaving the bottom of the foot smooth and without injury or blood. Of course, several people wondered in the thread how a callus this size could have even formed.

How could this callus form?

The corn callus video Dr. Pimple Popper commented on was a pretty unusual case. Calluses and corns typically form on hands and feet due to repetitive pressure. And while Dr. Pimple Popper thought that the callus had to be painful for the patient, most calluses don’t cause pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, corns, which are deeper calluses can be painful, especially when pressure is applied to them.

The Mayo Clinic also offered suggestions on ways to address corns and calluses. Home remedies include soaking the affected area in warm soapy water, carefully removing a layer of skin using a clean pumice stone, and using over-the-counter corn pads.

If a home remedy doesn’t help, a physician can trim the excess skin, apply medicated patches to the area or even surgery. One way to prevent a callus or corn from forming is to use specially designed shoe inserts or orthotics.

Love this video and miss seeing Dr. Lee? Dr. Pimple Popper returns to TLC on Wednesday, April 5 at 9pm ET/PT.