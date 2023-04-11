Dr. Pimple Popper: Dr. Sandra Lee Reveals Why She Became a Dermatologist – ‘I Had Acne’

TLC‘s resident dermatologist, Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper knows that many viewers tune in for the “car crash” effect her series has on viewers. But she also knows that her work not only helps her patients but the viewers at home.

Lee’s Dr. Pimple Popper videos and series became a viral sensation because she goes into graphic detail about what it takes to create that satisfying “pop.” Lee can put herself in the same position as many of her patients, revealing that she chose dermatology because she dealt with her own skin issues as a teen.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s Dr. Sandra Lee chose dermatology because she had acne

Lee shared that medicine runs in the family. “My dad’s a dermatologist, so I was really introduced to it at a young age,” she told The List. “It was ingrained in me.” But her interest in the field deepened when she dealt with her own skin issues.

Dr. Sandra Lee | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

“I had acne,” she shared. “I had atopic dermatitis, which is a form of eczema.” But that wasn’t all, She added, “I had light skin, I had alopecia areata, I had, like, a loss of skin hair when I was young.”

Despite having a father in the profession, Lee shared that the field is pretty competitive for medical students. “It was one that was very desired by a lot of people,” she said. “That probably lit a little fire under me realizing, ‘Oh, this is really a good specialty. I should try to see if I can become one.'”

How did Dr. Sandra Lee handle filming ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ during the pandemic?

Lee kept her practice and her show Dr. Pimple Popper going during the pandemic. But she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet it wasn’t easy.

“That is one of the things that makes it really difficult, even for me to practice dermatology with regular patients right now,” Lee said. “You can’t really touch and it definitely feels more distant. It bothers me and I know it bothers other dermatologists and probably other physicians as well.”

“And you can’t relay the same kind of feelings or show your empathy so much with just your eyes,” she shared. “So with the show, we do know that’s important. So what we’re planning on doing is an initial meet and greet outside, where there has a little bit more airflow, which makes it safer.”

Dr. Lee even reached out to a ‘Below Deck’ star about her acne treatment

Helping people is always Lee’s ultimate goal. So when she saw Below Deck deckhand Rhylee Gerber treating her acne with toothpaste, she reached out to her and offered her skincare line. “Basically long story short, I believe Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, her office, basically saw me spot treating my face with toothpaste,” Gerber shared on her Instagram story in 2019.

Lee’s office told Gerber to “Stop it. Use my new skincare product,” Gerber said. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m cleaning my face. I just had a breakout, on the plane. I’m going to go ahead and try this out and see how it does.”

“The coolest thing about this spot treatment is that I cleaned my face, rinsed that mask off, and applied it. Actually, two cool things. A, it’s from Dr. Sandra Lee, the Pimple Popper,” Gerber exclaimed. “That’s pretty f***ing bada**. I’m so excited she thought enough of me to send me some treatment and get me off that toothpaste kick. So thank you, Dr. Sandra Lee.”

“Also, the other really bomb feature of it, is I’m not walking around with white spots of peroxide Crest and teeth whitening all over my face,” she joked. “Which makes for a really great day, especially because I tend to forget about it. And get pulled over by cops for speeding or go to the grocery store. Or if someone wants to take a picture with me.”