‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 9: How to Watch 2023 Season

TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper is back, and Dr. Sandra Lee is back in action. Lee became famous for her viral blemish-popping videos on the internet, and she’s now back with another season of skin-related issues for all to see. Here’s how to watch Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9.

Who is Dr. Pimple Popper? Season 9 brings Sandra Lee back

Dr. Sandra Lee is a board-certified dermatologist living in Southern California who fans know for her viral videos. She began her Instagram account in 2015 to show people everything she sees daily as a dermatologist — and the internet loved it. While she became known for posting graphic skin content, she does much more. Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 once again gives fans an inside look into the range of skin conditions Lee encounters as a dermatologist.

The super teaser trailer on YouTube for season 9 shows the range of conditions fans will see. One man has itchy rashes all over his body that cause him to never leave the house. A woman has a large growth on the back of her thigh that can be seen on the outside of her shorts, and another woman has a skin condition that she says “smells like” her “bowels are coming out.”

The season might also feature a skin cancer patient. “Skin cancer can spread internally and threaten your life,” Dr. Lee tells a man.

How to watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 9

How can viewers catch Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9?

The new season airs on TLC at 9 p.m. ET for those with cable.

Those without cable can still watch the premiere online using services like Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling.

Philo and FuboTV come with a seven-day free trial. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream have a five-day free trial.

Fans hoping to catch up on past seasons before the new season begins might also find Philo appealing, as the service offers every past season of the series. Discovery+ also has every episode of past seasons available to stream and offers a seven-day free trial.

The season premiere features a rare condition that causes hundreds of tumors

Dr. Pimple Popper fans won’t want to miss the season 9 premiere. One of the most compelling stories this season appears to surround Kenny, a man with hundreds of tumors from a rare disease called Gardner syndrome.

“I have over 400 tumors on my body,” he tells the cameras in a clip posted to the show’s official Instagram. “On my back, from the top of my neck down to my tailbone, I probably got over 200 tumors. On my chest, I probably have 40 to 50 tumors. On my head, I have two to three dozen. And in between my arms and legs, I probably have another couple dozen.”

Kenny went on to explain that Gardner syndrome comes with colon cancer, which resulted in major surgery at just 8 years old. He also noticed tumors growing on his head around this time. “They still have no idea why they grow or what makes them grow,” Kenny said.

Viewers can look forward to Dr. Sandra Lee cracking the case and helping Kenny this season.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

