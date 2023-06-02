Duggar Family Drama: None of Jill Dillard’s Siblings Have ‘Liked’ Her Book Announcement

Jill Dillard is releasing a book. Released under the name Jill Duggar, the upcoming project looks to be the tell-all Duggar family followers have been waiting for. The details provided by the publisher promise Jill will share some major bombshells about the manipulation and lies she was raised with. There is more evidence to support the theory that Jill’s book will be an accurate representation of the family’s troubled dynamic. None of Jill’s siblings have liked her announcement. Several Duggar kids, including Jill, supported Jinger Vuolo when she announced her book late last year.

Jill Duggar | Courtesy of Prime Video

Jill Duggar’s book announcement has been met with silence from her famous family

The mother of two took to Instagram on June 1 to announce her upcoming book, Counting the Cost. The book, due out in January 2024, is being published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. While Duggar family followers are here for the tell-all, her family is decidedly not.

The post has been up for 24 hours and has amassed a staggering 81,000 likes so far. None of those likes have come from Jill’s siblings. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill’s parents, haven’t moved to acknowledge the project, either. All of the Duggars currently using Instagram have ignored the announcement, despite several “liking” Jinger Vuolo’s book announcement last year. Jill supported Jinger when she announced her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, too.

Jinger’s memoir largely shied away from discussing the inner workings of the Duggar family. Instead, the mother of two focused intently on the religious ministry she was brought up in. The book also detailed her journey to a different Christian sect.

Has anyone in the family’s social circle supported the upcoming project?

So far, the only members of the Duggar clan who have “liked” Jill’s announcement are her husband, Derick Dillard, and her cousin, Amy Duggar King. Amy Duggar King has supported Jill’s decision to distance herself from her famous parents. She has spoken out against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar several times in recent months. Previously, Amy claimed a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from talking about the family.

While Derick and Amy are showing their support, Jill Duggar’s book announcement appears to be rocking the family’s social circle, if their absolute silence is any indication. Members of the Duggar family’s social circle are similarly shying away from the announcement. None of the Bates kids have commented or liked the announcement. Several of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates’ children remain close with the Duggar family and follow Jill on Instagram

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, appear prominently in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The Amazon Prime docuseries focuses on the reality TV family and the ultra-conservative Christian ministry they follow. The docuseries has offered an intimate and disturbing look at how the Duggar family operated and how the Institute of Basic Life Principles still operates. Amazon released the docuseries on June 2.