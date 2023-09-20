Former 'Counting On' stars Jinger and Jill Duggar grew up super close and have both written memoirs about where they came from and where they're going. But the two sisters might not be as close as it seems.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been on her own journey ever since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. The two moved out to California, have welcomed two kids, and in early 2023, Jinger released her memoir, “Becoming Free Indeed.” Since then, her older sister Jill Duggar has released a memoir of her own called “Counting the Cost” that detailed everything from her strict upbringing to her falling out with her parents.

While Jinger has said she supports her older sister, she seemed to suggest that she and Jill don’t regularly talk much.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jinger Duggar was asked whether she spoke to Jill Duggar while writing their memoirs

Jinger and her husband recently appeared on Tamron Hall’s talk show, where she discussed how she felt about Jill writing her memoir — and Jinger had nothing but nice things to say.

“Jill’s a brave girl,” Jinger said. “I’m so glad that she’s found her voice, and I love and support her … I’m just so glad that she is finding her voice and able to communicate what’s been on her heart for so many years.” The audience clapped at Jinger’s sweet response, but Jinger’s next response left fans a bit puzzled. When Hall asked whether Jinger and Jill had communicated why writing their memoirs, Jinger gave a long-winded answer that seemed to suggest she didn’t speak to her sister at all.

“I kind of just dialed in, put my head down, and started that writing process by myself,” Jinger said, among other words that had fans questioning how close she and Jill really were. People commented on Jinger’s Instagram post with their own thoughts.

“She talks but doesn’t say anything,” one user wrote, adding that Jinger responded that way “on purpose.”

“Avoiding the question about did you talk to Jill,” another user wrote, with a third person commenting that Jinger and Jill are “estranged,” though there is no proof of that.

Interestingly, Jill did not comment on the video Jinger posted featuring her interview with Tamron Hall. However, just a few days earlier, Jill did comment on Jinger’s post to wish her a “happy Saturday.” It seems the two are not estranged, though it’s certainly interesting that Jill didn’t comment under Jinger’s video about Jill’s memoir — and Jinger’s response to Hall certainly confused fans about where Jinger and Jill stand.

There is no concrete proof that Jinger and Jill Duggar are on bad terms

If anything, it doesn’t seem like Jinger and Jill are on bad terms at all; however, it also doesn’t seem like they spoke to each other at all while writing their memoirs. Still, Jill noted on social media that she was proud of her younger sister when Jinger’s memoir came out. Jinger posting the Tamron Hall video was likely her way of promoting Jill’s book, too.

The Duggar siblings have all landed in separate lives since moving out of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home. Jinger is California, while Jill is still in Arkansas but not on the best terms with her parents (though Jill did say she still has a relationship with them). Jessa seems to still be closely tied to her mom and dad, as do most of the other siblings.