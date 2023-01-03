Ed Sheeran is the artist behind “Bad Habits” and “Shivers,” releasing both hit songs in 2021. One even earned a Grammy nomination — here’s what we know about the = tracks and which original is more popular.

Ed Sheeran released ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers’ off the same album

Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series at The Belasco | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

His bad habits lead to you. Sheeran is an award-winning songwriter, releasing math-themed albums throughout his career. In 2021, that included the final album in his collection, =, and its tracks “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”

“= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement via Complex. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album.”

“I see it as my coming-of-age record,” he added, “and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

According to Spotify, Sheeran is credited as a co-writer on both original songs. However, one earned more plays on the music platform.

Which Ed Sheeran song is more popular — ‘Bad Habits’ or ‘Shivers’?

Two of the most popular songs from = are “Shivers” and “Bad Habits,” both of which made it to Billboard’s Hot 200 music chart. Although these songs are fan favorites, “Bad Habits” takes the cake regarding views and streams.

Since their release in 2021, “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” earned over a billion Spotify streams. “Bad Habits,” however, edges it out by several thousands of plays on the music platform.

The official “Bad Habits” music video received over 450 million views, which makes this production more popular than “Shivers,” which has around 250 million views on YouTube. Even at music awards, “Bad Habits” earned more recognition. At the 64th Grammy Awards, this track snagged a nomination for Song Of The Year.

Ed Sheeran elaborated on his album ‘=’

In 2021, Sheeran released his fifth studio album, = (“equals.”) This featured 14 original tracks by the singer-songwriter. That included “The Joker And The Queen,” “Leave Your Life,” and “Love In Slow Motion.”

“So my second official single from my 4th studio album is called ‘Shivers,’ and it’s out September 10th,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened.”

“It was written over the course of 3 days which is very different for me,” he continued, “but I felt it was too special to get wrong.”

For the upcoming Grammy Awards, Sheeran earned a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, thanks to Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam.” Of course, this artist is known for songs like “A Team,” “Shape of You,” and “Thinking Out Loud.” Now, music by Sheeran is available on most major streaming platforms.