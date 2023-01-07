Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Flopped

Avatar: The Way of Water recently swam into theaters. It drew in fans of all ages, from those who remember seeing the original film when it was first released to those who simply find themselves intrigued by the stunning visuals. And Avatar: The Way of Water is earning high praise from critics and fans. The movie had incredible box-office sales before it even debuted. But one star didn’t realize this.

Edie Falco revealed that she thought ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ had flopped

Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Much of Avatar: The Way of Water features animated versions of the film’s characters utilizing performance capture. But there are a few humans in the movie. Edie Falco is one of those cast members. The decorated performer has a small role in the film. But as she recently revealed in an episode of The View, she wasn’t tracking that Avatar: The Way of Water was a hit.

“The second Avatar, the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Edie shared on the talk show shortly before it debuted. “And I’m busy and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well. It happens.'” Falco continued. “And then somebody recently said, ‘Avatar is coming out.’ [I said] ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet? I haven’t seen the new one, so I’m excited.'” Falco joked that if the film had flopped, she would “never work again.”

What role does Edie Falco play in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?

Falco did admit on The View that playing one of the film’s few humans was a bit of a “disappointment.” “Well, I wanted to be blue. I was excited — I was going to be blue and very tall,” she shared. “I didn’t get either of those things.” In spite of that, Falco’s character, General Frances Ardmore, manages to make an impact. As the commander in charge of the Resources Development Administration, Ardmore protects the RDA’s interests — clashing with the peaceful desires of the Na’vi.

For Falco, who has enjoyed a lengthy career in both film and television, Avatar: The Way of Water presented an all-new challenge — the chance to act in a big-budget blockbuster directed by the one and only James Cameron, the industry giant behind hits like the first Avatar and Titanic.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a box-office success

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is the #1 movie in the world, 2 weeks in a row ?



Don’t miss it on the big screen in 3D, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/9NiFEIHBie pic.twitter.com/Kw2Ai7xmy9 — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 27, 2022

Of course, Avatar: The Way of Water is far from a flop, as Falco initially feared that it would be. The has grossed over $955 million worldwide. It is well on its way to being named the highest-grossing film of 2022.

According to Forbes, while the frigid temperatures in the United State during the film’s opening weekend caused some experts to predict that the film would lag slightly behind expected totals, the global box office take more than made up for any slow stateside ticket sales. Now with warmer temperatures and the chaos of the holiday season over, it is likely that Avatar: The Way of Water will rise even higher, dominating the box office in early 2023. This is even more impressive considering that the first Avatar was released 13 years ago, in 2009 — a virtual lifetime in the entertainment industry.