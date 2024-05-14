Elizabeth Hurley has continued her foray into thrillers as she celebrated the premiere of Strictly Confidential this week. The English actor and model gathered with friends, family, and the media for a special screening of the racy tropical thriller. After 2023’s The Piper, the 58-year-old was ready to star in another scary flick — this time with the help of her son, 22-year-old Damian Hurley. See pics of the family affair and an Elizabeth Hurley look that further establishes her as an iconic sex symbol.

Llyrio Boateng, Georgia Lock, Damian Hurley, Pear Chiravara, Elizabeth Hurley, and Agi Nanjosi | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The mother and son’s first joint film project screened in London on May 8, 2024. Elizabeth was happy to support Damian’s first go at directing in the form of a starring role. Despite backlash over her steamy lesbian sex scenes, the Bedazzled actor seemed unbothered in Chelsea at The Everyman Cinema. Elizabeth happily posed with Damian, her mother, and two supportive exes, Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar. (Damian grew up with Nayar as his stepdad.)

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian in 2011 and 2024 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage

Since his happy childhood in Gloucestershire, England, with his mom, Damian has developed a successful modeling and acting career. The only child appeared in E!’s drama series The Royals from 2016–18 before signing his first modeling contract. Damian starred in his first campaign for Pat McGrath in 2019. Then, he joined IMG and worked with reputable fashion labels like Katie Grand and Mert & Marcus. After getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry, Damian was ready for more. Enter Strictly Confidential, starring his very own mom.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley at the ‘Strictly Confidential’ premiere on May 8, 2024 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images

For the special screening, Elizabeth donned a sparkly green dress with a cleavage-baring asymmetrical cutout. The sequined piece looked much like Zuhair Murad’s draped long-sleeve midi dress ($1,939) in the “green water” color. Elizabeth added diamond droplet earrings and sky-high silver heels. The Austin Powers star smiled with Damian, who wore black trousers, an unbuttoned black shirt, and a silver cross necklace.

Elizabeth Hurley at The Everyman Chelsea in London; posing with ex Arun Nayar | 1st image: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd: Dave Benett/WireImage

With dark brown wavy hair and a delicate but chiseled bone structure, Damian is a spitting image of his mom. The pair shot Strictly Confidential together in the Caribbean over three weeks. Elizabeth recently explained that she “always promised” her son that she’d star in his first movie. She and Damian were unfazed by her racy lesbian sex scenes. The Gossip Girl actor told The Telegraph, “It wasn’t a big deal at all, just one of the seven scenes we were shooting on that day.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Georgia Lock leave the special screening of ‘Strictly Confidential’ | Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Elizabeth’s co-star, Georgia Lock, also celebrated with the cast at the special screening. Lock portrays Mia, who tries to understand her best friend’s mysterious death as Elizabeth’s character, Lily, grieves the loss of her daughter. IMDb describes Strictly Confidential as a “fun, snappy, sexy drama/thriller.” Rotten Tomatoes reviews describe it as a ” time-wasting failure” and “horrendous drama” with a “tawdry plot.” Either way, Elizabeth and Damian sure had a fun time making it together.